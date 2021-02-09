VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED CAMERA

Plans for Cutting-edge Cameras to be Integrated in New Media Network of Up to 10,000 Convenience Stores in Latin America in 2021

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, and Taiwan-based Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. co-developed a first-of-its-kind high resolution camera with self-contained inference logic, it was announced today. Ability has been providing best-in-class ODM/OEM solutions for input digital imaging devices since its founding in 1965.

The new Ability camera, which can be used in retail and “Smart City” applications, is the first to be developed and deployed that is able to integrate multiple Intel algorithms to run simultaneously directly on the edge. Production units are being integrated immediately into the RadarApp “Smart City” neighborhood program that is having continuing success in Mexico City. Plans also call for the cutting-edge cameras to be part of a new media network made up of some 10,000 convenience stores to be developed in Mexico, Central and South America in 2021.