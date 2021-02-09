VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED CAMERA
Plans for Cutting-edge Cameras to be Integrated in New Media Network of Up to 10,000 Convenience Stores in Latin America in 2021
Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, and Taiwan-based Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. co-developed a first-of-its-kind high resolution camera with self-contained inference logic, it was announced today. Ability has been providing best-in-class ODM/OEM solutions for input digital imaging devices since its founding in 1965.
The new Ability camera, which can be used in retail and “Smart City” applications, is the first to be developed and deployed that is able to integrate multiple Intel algorithms to run simultaneously directly on the edge. Production units are being integrated immediately into the RadarApp “Smart City” neighborhood program that is having continuing success in Mexico City. Plans also call for the cutting-edge cameras to be part of a new media network made up of some 10,000 convenience stores to be developed in Mexico, Central and South America in 2021.
Developed utilizing MyriadX in conjunction with Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit, which optimizes pre-trained deep learning models, the new Ability cameras include VSBLTY’s AI-driven Vector software that provides retailers with enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement, including people counts, audience demographics, dwell time and density, as well as Planogram compliance and inventory management. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine dynamic graphics and interactive content with the most advanced computer vision analytics and insights.
Among the “Smart City” solutions provided by this advanced technology are license plate recognition, vehicle count (make and model), gait analysis, parking enforcement and detection of masks, strangers, weapons, fires and car accidents.
This cooperative collaboration eliminates both the enormous complexity and compute expense from large deployments that require computer vision. Working with the Ability Enterprise Co., VSBLTY-branded cameras will enable the integration of any Intel algorithms from its Open Zoo library.
VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are certain this innovation is distinctly unique and represents the latest iteration of intelligent edge computing for computer vision.” Hutton added, “We are delighted to work with Ability Enterprise Co., an industry leader in ensuring video quality in application environments with challenging high contrast lighting conditions. Our new relationship with Ability is very strategic to us as we explore ways to further collaborate with Intel to advance the camera in a range of SI relationships and with specific projects already underway.”
