 

Monopar Announces Issuance of Patent Covering Composition of Matter for MNPR-101 in Canada

WILMETTE, Ill., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life and improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced the issuance of a patent covering composition of matter for MNPR-101 in Canada, adding to its existing protection in key markets around the world including the US, Europe and Japan.

“This is an important advancement in our efforts to broaden our global patent estate for MNPR-101,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Monopar. “MNPR-101 is a novel, first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody to the urokinase Plasminogen Activator Receptor (uPAR). uPAR is a well credentialed target that appears to be overexpressed in certain aberrantly activated cells, but does not appear much, if at all, in healthy tissue.”

In June 2020, Monopar entered into a collaboration with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to utilize MNPR-101 to create a radio-immuno-therapeutic (RIT) to potentially treat severe COVID-19 by targeting and eradicating the aberrantly activated immune cells causing cytokine storm. uPAR targeting by MNPR-101 has wide potential in treating other diseases as well, including cancers, as uPAR is over-expressed in multiple cancer types such as pancreatic and ovarian.

“We are excited about the approval of this composition of matter patent in Canada as it further enables us to explore the potential of MNPR-101 on a global scale,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc. 
Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com

Wertpapier


