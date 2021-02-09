 

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Launches Digital Platform “IPSI Payroll” for B2C and Signs Its First Beta Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 13:00  |  77   |   |   

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital payment solution, IPSIPay, today announced a beta launch of IPSI Payroll -- a cloud-based platform, enabling companies to streamline traditional ACH payroll processing systems by utilizing IPSI digital wallets and offering employees a total solution for their financial needs within one app.  

Technology:

The IPSI Payroll platform allows employers to streamline their payroll processing operations by eliminating the need for traditional checks and having payments directly deposited to recipients' mobile applications. This platform, along with the IPSIPay app, provides consumers the flexibility to utilize various financial services in a convenient and cost-efficient manner.

The Company has just signed agreements with its first two beta companies Motor LA Logistics LLC and Lotus Logistics, based in southern California and plans to start evaluating the platform. 

B2C benefits:

IPSI Payroll will not only be able to issue fast and secure payments directly to employees, IPSI digital wallets, or prepaid credit cards, but also to transmit money and remittances to Mexico and abroad with the convenience of the IPSIPay app.

Recurring Revenue Model:

The IPSI Payroll platform will create a recurring revenue model for the Company while acquiring additional market share of unbanked and underbanked customers at a minimal acquisition cost. Our partners will greatly benefit from the reduced cost of payroll processing, while also providing convenience and cost reduction to their employees.

The Company plans to execute IPSI Payroll launch in several steps:

  • educate, market, and familiarize customers and businesses with the IPSI Payroll platform
  • offer an option to migrate from regular remittance transactions to IPSI Coin transactions resulting in reduced cost and immediate settlement based on our proprietary blockchain technology.

William Corbett, CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc., commented: “We see the IPSI Payroll platform as a revolutionary product for the industry. We have identified another opportunity for a recurring revenue stream, and it fits incredibly well in the ecosystem of our services. More importantly, in addition to furnishing a more efficient payroll process for our partners, it will also provide unbanked and underbanked sectors of the population with the access and opportunity to perform a variety of financial transactions within one app. We are looking forward to executing on our plans for 2021.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Launches Digital Platform “IPSI Payroll” for B2C and Signs Its First Beta Customers NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces a Capital Raise of $600K on Company Friendly Terms
01.02.21
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces a Partnership with Golden Money Transfer, Inc. to Facilitate Its Money Transmission Service to Mexico
12.01.21
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Provides 2020 Year-End Corporate Update