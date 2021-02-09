Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Launches Digital Platform “IPSI Payroll” for B2C and Signs Its First Beta Customers

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital payment solution, IPSIPay, today announced a beta launch of IPSI Payroll -- a cloud-based platform, enabling companies to streamline traditional ACH payroll processing systems by utilizing IPSI digital wallets and offering employees a total solution for their financial needs within one app.



Technology:



The IPSI Payroll platform allows employers to streamline their payroll processing operations by eliminating the need for traditional checks and having payments directly deposited to recipients' mobile applications. This platform, along with the IPSIPay app, provides consumers the flexibility to utilize various financial services in a convenient and cost-efficient manner.

The Company has just signed agreements with its first two beta companies Motor LA Logistics LLC and Lotus Logistics, based in southern California and plans to start evaluating the platform.

B2C benefits:

IPSI Payroll will not only be able to issue fast and secure payments directly to employees, IPSI digital wallets, or prepaid credit cards, but also to transmit money and remittances to Mexico and abroad with the convenience of the IPSIPay app.

Recurring Revenue Model:

The IPSI Payroll platform will create a recurring revenue model for the Company while acquiring additional market share of unbanked and underbanked customers at a minimal acquisition cost. Our partners will greatly benefit from the reduced cost of payroll processing, while also providing convenience and cost reduction to their employees.

The Company plans to execute IPSI Payroll launch in several steps:

educate, market, and familiarize customers and businesses with the IPSI Payroll platform

offer an option to migrate from regular remittance transactions to IPSI Coin transactions resulting in reduced cost and immediate settlement based on our proprietary blockchain technology.

William Corbett, CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc., commented: “We see the IPSI Payroll platform as a revolutionary product for the industry. We have identified another opportunity for a recurring revenue stream, and it fits incredibly well in the ecosystem of our services. More importantly, in addition to furnishing a more efficient payroll process for our partners, it will also provide unbanked and underbanked sectors of the population with the access and opportunity to perform a variety of financial transactions within one app. We are looking forward to executing on our plans for 2021.”