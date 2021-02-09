Intema announces closing of HypeX acquisition and grant of stock options

“We are very pleased to have closed our first Esports acquisition, and we will pursue our strategy of diversifying our business into this new vertical for Intema, mainly through complementary acquisitions to broaden our service offering in the Esports and iGaming sectors,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema.

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“ Intema ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of HypeX.gg Plateforme de Jeux Sociaux Inc. (“ HypeX ”), previously disclosed on January 20, 2021. As a result, Intema made a cash payment of $75,000 and issued 1,625,000 common shares of Intema to the HypeX shareholders.

The Corporation also wishes to announce that it has granted a total of 2,500,000 stock options to HypeX’s employees and management pursuant to the Corporation’s stock option plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.255 per share, and will vest over a period of four (4) years. The stock option grant is also subject to regulatory and shareholder approval with respect to the expansion of the Corporation’s stock option plan.

About HypeX

On the retail side HypeX.gg is an Esports tournament and social platform. On the commercial side HypeX is a next-gen advertising platform specializing in endemic & non-endemic advertising opportunities. HypeX has refined Esports demand into three major categories of individuals: Athletes, Audience members and Content creators. By designing functionality & incentive to appeal to these three categories, HypeX creates seamless advertising opportunities for retail brands, organizations and companies. Within these engagements HypeX is able to elicit specific consumer behaviours on behalf of the brand, offering a significantly greater ROI on their advertising budget. In addition to having 50,000 users, HypeX has ran tournaments & established partnerships with over 20 different brands & organizations internationally.

About Intema

Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

