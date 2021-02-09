 

Intema announces closing of HypeX acquisition and grant of stock options

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of HypeX.gg Plateforme de Jeux Sociaux Inc. (“HypeX”), previously disclosed on January 20, 2021. As a result, Intema made a cash payment of $75,000 and issued 1,625,000 common shares of Intema to the HypeX shareholders.

“We are very pleased to have closed our first Esports acquisition, and we will pursue our strategy of diversifying our business into this new vertical for Intema, mainly through complementary acquisitions to broaden our service offering in the Esports and iGaming sectors,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema.

The Corporation also wishes to announce that it has granted a total of 2,500,000 stock options to HypeX’s employees and management pursuant to the Corporation’s stock option plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.255 per share, and will vest over a period of four (4) years. The stock option grant is also subject to regulatory and shareholder approval with respect to the expansion of the Corporation’s stock option plan.

About HypeX
On the retail side HypeX.gg is an Esports tournament and social platform. On the commercial side HypeX is a next-gen advertising platform specializing in endemic & non-endemic advertising opportunities. HypeX has refined Esports demand into three major categories of individuals: Athletes, Audience members and Content creators. By designing functionality & incentive to appeal to these three categories, HypeX creates seamless advertising opportunities for retail brands, organizations and companies. Within these engagements HypeX is able to elicit specific consumer behaviours on behalf of the brand, offering a significantly greater ROI on their advertising budget. In addition to having 50,000 users, HypeX has ran tournaments & established partnerships with over 20 different brands & organizations internationally.

About Intema
Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com.

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial performance of the Corporation; expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate and that the acquisition will be completed as planned, that the financing will take place as described and that regulatory/TSXV approval will be obtained as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:

Intema Solutions Inc.
Laurent Benezra Alain Béland
(514) 465-5453 (514) 947-5784
laurent@intema.ca  alain@intema.ca 



