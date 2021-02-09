Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.



The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, to share the company’s results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days.