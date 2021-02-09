 

Green Thumb Industries Announces Initial Public Offering in the U.S. to Raise US$100,000,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 13:00  |  72   |   |   

First Public Sale of Equity Registered with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission by Green Thumb Industries

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced that its Form S-1 registration statement relating to the potential sale of up to 10,000,000 of its subordinate voting shares (the “Registration Statement”), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as of February 8, 2021. Shortly following becoming effective, Green Thumb received and accepted an offer from a single institutional investor to purchase approximately 3.1 million registered subordinate voting shares at $32.03 per share for a total of US$100,000,000. The sale will close on February 9, 2021.

“Institutional investors are waking up to the great American cannabis growth story,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “This investment reflects the very real interest, understanding, and momentum behind the potential $100 billion U.S. cannabis opportunity that is happening now. The industry needs more meaningful access to capital to unleash the true economic and social growth potential. The next step should be allowing U.S. cannabis companies to formally list on major U.S. exchanges just like our Canadian counterparts. The U.S. cannabis industry creates jobs, tax revenue, and has the opportunity to address head on some of the major injustices and inequities brought on by the War on Drugs.”

As further described in the Registration Statement, the principal purposes of this offering are to increase Green Thumb’s capitalization and financial flexibility.

The offering is being made only in the United States by means of a prospectus. Copies of the Registration Statement and prospectus may be accessed through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, and from Green Thumb’s Investor Relations Department at 325 W. Huron Street, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60654 or by calling 310-622-8257.

The offering is on a “self-underwritten, best efforts” basis.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The subordinate voting shares being offered pursuant to the Registration Statement (i) have not been qualified for distribution by prospectus in Canada, and (ii) may not be offered or sold in Canada during the course of their distribution except pursuant to a Canadian prospectus or prospectus exemption.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Thumb Industries Announces Initial Public Offering in the U.S. to Raise US$100,000,000 First Public Sale of Equity Registered with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission by Green Thumb Industries CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Green Thumb Industries to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 17, 2021
01.02.21
Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Erie Peach in Pennsylvania, Its 52nd Retail Location in the Country, on February 3
28.01.21
Green Thumb Industries’ Dogwalkers Cannabis Brand Creates the “Bailey Legacy Fund” to Support Animal Rescue Organizations; Makes Donations to Five Nonprofits
17.01.21
4 todsichere Aktien für den Biden-Bullenmarkt(1) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
4.532
!! startschuss !! BAYSWATER***NEWS***CAN +18 %***toller Uranplayer_Kurs bei 1,00 CAN$ !!