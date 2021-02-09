Green Thumb Industries Announces Initial Public Offering in the U.S. to Raise US$100,000,000

First Public Sale of Equity Registered with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission by Green Thumb Industries



CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced that its Form S-1 registration statement relating to the potential sale of up to 10,000,000 of its subordinate voting shares (the “Registration Statement”), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as of February 8, 2021. Shortly following becoming effective, Green Thumb received and accepted an offer from a single institutional investor to purchase approximately 3.1 million registered subordinate voting shares at $32.03 per share for a total of US$100,000,000. The sale will close on February 9, 2021.

“Institutional investors are waking up to the great American cannabis growth story,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “This investment reflects the very real interest, understanding, and momentum behind the potential $100 billion U.S. cannabis opportunity that is happening now. The industry needs more meaningful access to capital to unleash the true economic and social growth potential. The next step should be allowing U.S. cannabis companies to formally list on major U.S. exchanges just like our Canadian counterparts. The U.S. cannabis industry creates jobs, tax revenue, and has the opportunity to address head on some of the major injustices and inequities brought on by the War on Drugs.”

As further described in the Registration Statement, the principal purposes of this offering are to increase Green Thumb’s capitalization and financial flexibility.

