That is with good reason, the Company saw its product sales explode and a local food magazine in Florida surprised the Kisses crew by naming them one of the Top Restaurant Companies in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) When we discuss a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor of Italian foods, we usually focus on the Company’s popular products, how rapidly its online sales have grown, or their brick and mortar successes.

But along the way we believe we’ve missed something, something that could be a real revenue driver for years to come.

The Company currently offers an array of gluten-free pasta products with flavors such as yellow corn, black bean, beetroot, red-lentil, or yellow-lentil as well as a gluten-free lasagna product line that comes in a choice of vegetarian, plant-based, and one which includes Beyond Meat as an ingredient.

Many of us have slowly noticed the expanding space for gluten-free in the grocery store aisle even if it’s not yet hitting your plate. It reminds us a little of the early 2000s when the coffee creamer space in the refrigerated part of the store went from a couple bland choices to an ice-cream shop amount of sweet flavors. Starbucks had sweetened the palate of the coffee drinker and the game was changed.

Gluten-free may well have reached that tipping point.

Driven by the core belief of many consumers that avoiding gluten (wheat) can have genuine health benefits or prevent serious health conditions such as celiac disease, the category is undeniably expanding rapidly.

This is affirmed by a recently published research report, independent of Kisses From Italy, which asserts the following:

“The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $8.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of celiac disease and also growing population shifting towards healthier diets. Gluten is a protein that is primarily found in four grains, namely, wheat, barley, rye, and triticale (crossbreed). Its main purpose is to give the dough its elasticity, which is further used to produce a line of products by imparting a chewy texture and retaining the product’s shape. However, this protein is not suitable for every consumer, as it may result in various health-related issues. Hence, companies are manufacturing a line of gluten-free products and marketing it globally as they experience a positive demand from consumers facing gluten-intolerance issues and other health-related problems caused due to gluten.”