AB “Novaturas” resumes flights from Lithuania to Egypt at the end of February
The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” from the 20th of February resumes flights from Lithuania to Egyptian resorts. Flights to the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives are also included to the February-March holiday destinations program.
“Egypt has always been the most popular holiday destination during the winter season. The first plane from Vilnius airport will take off to Egypt on the 20th of February. We have planned two flights per week program to the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh. People from Poland and other European countries have been flying to Egyptian resorts for some time now and “Novatours” travelers from Estonia will be able to enjoy sunny holidays in Egypt from the 13th of February. The Egyptian government is committed to providing medical care if travelers get infected with the virus during the holidays and hotels comply to strict safety and hygiene protocols. Until the end of the season, visas to the country's resorts are free of charge”, - says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.
The Company has resumed flights to Tenerife since the 5th of February. From the middle of February flights are also scheduled to the United Arab Emirates and from March – to Maldives. If the epidemiological situation and conditions are favorable, in the middle of spring the Company plans to offer travelers holiday packages to Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria and other popular holiday destinations. More exotic holiday destinations will be available to travelers from all the Baltics during this year. "The demand for exotic holiday destinations is growing, therefore in summer we will offer Baltic travelers holiday packages in Bali and Seychelles, and in the last months of this year – vacations in the resorts of Cuba and Mauritius ", - says A. Keinytė.
AB Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.
CFO
Tomas Staškūnas
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare