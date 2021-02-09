AB “Novaturas” resumes flights from Lithuania to Egypt at the end of February

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” from the 20th of February resumes flights from Lithuania to Egyptian resorts. Flights to the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives are also included to the February-March holiday destinations program.

“Egypt has always been the most popular holiday destination during the winter season. The first plane from Vilnius airport will take off to Egypt on the 20th of February. We have planned two flights per week program to the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh. People from Poland and other European countries have been flying to Egyptian resorts for some time now and “Novatours” travelers from Estonia will be able to enjoy sunny holidays in Egypt from the 13th of February. The Egyptian government is committed to providing medical care if travelers get infected with the virus during the holidays and hotels comply to strict safety and hygiene protocols. Until the end of the season, visas to the country's resorts are free of charge”, - says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.