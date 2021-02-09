 

BioCryst to Present Data at 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 13:15  |  75   |   |   

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that data on ORLADEYO (berotralstat) will be presented at the 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) annual meeting, which is being held virtually from February 26-March 1, 2021.

  • Berotralstat Reduces Use of On-demand Medication in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Patients Previously Treated with Prophylactic Therapies, Oral Abstract Presentation, Poster #465: February 27, 5:10pm-6:25pm ET
  • Despite Prophylactic Treatments, Break-through Attacks Continue among Patients with Hereditary Angioedema, Poster #63
  • Berotralstat Consistently Demonstrates Reductions in Attack Frequency in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Irrespective of Baseline Attack Rate: Subgroup Analysis from the APeX-2 Trial, Poster #66
  • Reduction in Attacks in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) with Berotralstat is Consistent Regardless of Prior Prophylactic Treatment: A Subgroup Analysis of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial, Poster #70

About ORLADEYO (berotralstat)

ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.

U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATION
is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

Limitations of use
The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO for the treatment of acute HAE attacks have not been established. ORLADEYO should not be used for the treatment of acute HAE attacks. Additional doses or dosages of ORLADEYO higher than 150 mg once daily are not recommended due to the potential for QT prolongation.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
An increase in QT prolongation was observed at dosages higher than the recommended 150 mg once-daily dosage and was concentration dependent.

The most common adverse reactions (≥10% and higher than placebo) in patients receiving ORLADEYO were abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

A reduced dosage of 110 mg taken orally once daily with food is recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C) and in patients taking chronically administered P-glycoprotein (P-gp) or breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP) inhibitors (eg, cyclosporine).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCryst to Present Data at 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that data on ORLADEYO (berotralstat) will be presented at the 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for RAPIVAB Expanding Patient Population to Include Children Six Months and Older
02.02.21
BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
22.01.21
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
401
BioCryst Pharma Inc (BCRX) -- Next Ebola Play