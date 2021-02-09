BioCryst to Present Data at 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that data on ORLADEYO (berotralstat) will be presented at the 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) annual
meeting, which is being held virtually from February 26-March 1, 2021.
- Berotralstat Reduces Use of On-demand Medication in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Patients Previously Treated with Prophylactic Therapies, Oral Abstract Presentation, Poster #465: February 27, 5:10pm-6:25pm ET
- Despite Prophylactic Treatments, Break-through Attacks Continue among Patients with Hereditary Angioedema, Poster #63
- Berotralstat Consistently Demonstrates Reductions in Attack Frequency in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Irrespective of Baseline Attack Rate: Subgroup Analysis from the APeX-2 Trial, Poster #66
-
Reduction in Attacks in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) with Berotralstat is Consistent Regardless of Prior Prophylactic Treatment: A Subgroup Analysis of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial, Poster
#70
About ORLADEYO (berotralstat)
ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.
U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information
INDICATION
is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.
Limitations of use
The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO for the treatment of acute HAE attacks have not been established. ORLADEYO should not be used for the treatment of acute HAE attacks. Additional doses or dosages of ORLADEYO higher than 150 mg once daily are not recommended due to the potential for QT prolongation.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
An increase in QT prolongation was observed at dosages higher than the recommended 150 mg once-daily dosage and was concentration dependent.
The most common adverse reactions (≥10% and higher than placebo) in patients receiving ORLADEYO were abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.
A reduced dosage of 110 mg taken orally once daily with food is recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C) and in patients taking chronically administered P-glycoprotein (P-gp) or breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP) inhibitors (eg, cyclosporine).
