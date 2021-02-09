Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, Emerald Family Farms

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Humboldt County-based Emerald Family Farms (“EFF”), a farmer co-op with hundreds of the Emerald Triangle’s finest farmers. EFF is a producer of sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. The Agreement will bring EFF’s award-winning lineup of jarred flower, pre-rolls and concentrates onto Cresco’s California distribution platform, Continuum, which is one of the largest full-service distribution businesses in the state.

Cresco Labs has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Emerald Family Farms, a California producer of sustainable, sun-grown cannabis products pictured. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have long admired and supported EFF’s focus on environmental stewardship and social responsibility,” said David Gacom, Regional President, West Region, at Cresco Labs. “Part of our success in expanding our California distribution network has been our ability to offer the highest quality craft flower. This Agreement continues to build on that strength with some of the best flower in California being added to our roster of top performing California brands. Having brought hundreds of the region’s finest farmers under one banner, EFF’s success story is proof that exceptional cannabis and uncompromising values can coexist.”

Patrick Murphy, Founder and CEO of EFF, added, “Our cultivators and leadership team work incredibly hard to ensure that all EFF products meet the highest quality standards. In our search for a distribution partner, we were looking for one that shared that mindset, Cresco Labs’ Continuum emerged as the clear choice. We are excited to have a partner that not only has a best-in-class full-service distribution platform, but also a team on the ground in California that truly understands how successful brands are built. We are confident that this will help ensure that our premium flower and concentrates can be enjoyed by consumers statewide.”