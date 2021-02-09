 

Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, Emerald Family Farms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Humboldt County-based Emerald Family Farms (“EFF”), a farmer co-op with hundreds of the Emerald Triangle’s finest farmers. EFF is a producer of sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. The Agreement will bring EFF’s award-winning lineup of jarred flower, pre-rolls and concentrates onto Cresco’s California distribution platform, Continuum, which is one of the largest full-service distribution businesses in the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005334/en/

Cresco Labs has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Emerald Family Farms, a California producer of sustainable, sun-grown cannabis products pictured. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Emerald Family Farms, a California producer of sustainable, sun-grown cannabis products pictured. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have long admired and supported EFF’s focus on environmental stewardship and social responsibility,” said David Gacom, Regional President, West Region, at Cresco Labs. “Part of our success in expanding our California distribution network has been our ability to offer the highest quality craft flower. This Agreement continues to build on that strength with some of the best flower in California being added to our roster of top performing California brands. Having brought hundreds of the region’s finest farmers under one banner, EFF’s success story is proof that exceptional cannabis and uncompromising values can coexist.”

Patrick Murphy, Founder and CEO of EFF, added, “Our cultivators and leadership team work incredibly hard to ensure that all EFF products meet the highest quality standards. In our search for a distribution partner, we were looking for one that shared that mindset, Cresco Labs’ Continuum emerged as the clear choice. We are excited to have a partner that not only has a best-in-class full-service distribution platform, but also a team on the ground in California that truly understands how successful brands are built. We are confident that this will help ensure that our premium flower and concentrates can be enjoyed by consumers statewide.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Randsburg Gold Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, Emerald Family Farms Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
3 Aktien, die Bitcoin im Jahr 2021 schlagen werden
28.01.21
Cresco Labs Expands High Supply Brand Portfolio to Include 1.0 g and 0.5 mg Live Cartridges Available in California and Illinois
22.01.21
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
19.01.21
Cresco Labs Hires PepsiCo Veteran and Supply Chain Expert Ty Gent as Its New Chief Operating Officer
18.01.21
Cresco Labs Employees Volunteer Over 5,000 Hours for Company’s 2020 “Make a Difference” Initiative
16.01.21
3 Aktien, die aus 100.000 Euro bis 2030 1 Million Euro machen können
15.01.21
 Cresco Labs Announces Pricing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
15.01.21
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
55
Randsburg Gold Corp.