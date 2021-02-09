 

Leading DACH-Based Global Röchling Group Selects Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) SaaS Platform for Employee Safety and Business/IT Resilience

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the Röchling Group, a global leading plastics manufacturer, will adopt the Everbridge CEM solution to help protect Röchling’s workforce and business operations against critical events of all kinds, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Everbridge CEM provides Röchling with a unified, common operating platform for managing organizational risk and accelerating communications, response, and recovery efforts to mitigate impact to employees or disruptions to business and IT operations.

Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Röchling’s global workforce includes 11,500 employees in 90 locations and 25 countries. Röchling’s three divisions Industrial, Automotive and Medical generated joint annual sales of 2.352 billion euros in 2019. The nearly 200-year-old company has transformed the lives of people for almost a century with its customized plastics: reducing the weight of cars, making medication packaging more secure, and improving industrial applications.

“The Röchling Group is committed to the safety of our global workforce and to ensuring the protection of our business assets and IT operations,” said Klaus-Peter Fett, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Röchling. “Everbridge CEM represents a unique solution in its ability to help us digitally transform Röchling’s corporate health, risk and security programs, providing one unified platform to manage all potential risks. In today’s environment, Everbridge provides us a proactive approach to risk management, employee safety and business continuity.”

To support the company’s goal of ensuring safety and productivity for local, remote and traveling employees, as well as organizational resiliency and business continuity, Röchling desired a solution that would enable the enterprise security team to better visualize, anticipate and manage risk events, disruptions and IT interruptions. Everbridge CEM enables Röchling to merge and display robust data sources regarding organizational assets (employees, travelers, buildings) and risk events (global pandemic, terrorism, natural disasters, weather, health risks) into a highly visual common operating view. This will enable Röchling to digitally transform how the company assesses threats, drives a coordinated response, and avoids costs and impacts to life safety, while enabling the business to operate and grow despite risk.

