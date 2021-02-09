 

IBI Group to Lead Consortium on the Delivery of Hyderabad Adaptive Traffic Control System

Global design and technology firm strengthens its presence in India leveraging its Smart City Platform solution

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group (TSX: IBG), in partnership with Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd. and Envoys Electronics Pvt. Ltd., has been awarded the tender for implementation of a Unified Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) system in the City of Hyderabad, India. The firm will lead the consortium on its largest urban signaling system contract, which includes the design, installation, testing, and commissioning of the ATSC across 480+ intersections, along with their operations and maintenance for a period of three years. The project leverages the traffic management module of IBI’s Smart City Platform. While the win serves to cement IBI’s technology leadership in the region, it will also ensure reduced congestion and carbon emissions, and improved traffic management and safety on roadways across the three Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

“IBI Group has been engaging in strategic partnerships in India, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth across our technology-based urban solution portfolio. We’re proud to be associated with this project and to support the Hyderabad City Administration in its efforts to provide citizens with reliable travel times, reduced accidents, and improved air quality,” said IBI Group's Global Director of Innovation, Deepak Darda.

Since 2019, IBI Group has provided enduring analytical and operational support in managing traffic congestion, violation enforcement, and incident response to Hyderabad’s Traffic Police, through its Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) solution. Throughout the pandemic, IBI’s ITMS solution further enabled City authorities to effectively enforce lockdown regulations, and proactively engage with citizens. Through the commissioning of the ATSC system, and its integration with the City’s existing ITMS solution, road users will receive a more reliable, safe and efficient travel experience, while ensuring compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

For more information on this project and/or to speak with an IBI Group professional, please contact Julia Harper at Julia.harper@ibigroup.com or 1-647-330-4706.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Julia Harper, IBI Group
julia.harper@ibigroup.com
1-647-330-4706




Wertpapier


