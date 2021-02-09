 

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Invitation to results presentation for Q4 2020

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA reports the results for the fourth quarter 2020 on February 17, 2021 at 07.00 CET. A results presentation will be held through webcast at 08.30 CET.


The presentation will be held by CEO Tine Wollebekk and CFO Klara Lise Aasen.


Link to the webcast will be made available on the company's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations/Presentations

 

Contact persons:

Klara Lise Aasen, CFO, tel: +47 47 63 55 83

Mats Benserud, Head of Treasury, tel: +47 95 89 15 39

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




