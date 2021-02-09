CTS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Continued market recovery, solid operational performance
LISLE, Ill., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
- Sales were $123 million, up 7% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers increased 12%, and sales to other end markets were essentially flat.
- Net earnings were $14.9 million or $0.46 per diluted share versus $10.1 million or $0.31 last year.
- Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.43, up 16% from $0.37 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Free cash flow was $22.0 million, up 28% from $17.2 million in 2019.
- New business wins were $104 million.
Full Year 2020 Results
- Sales were $424 million, down 10% compared to 2019. Sales to transportation customers declined 19%, and sales to other end markets increased 7%.
- Net earnings were $34.7 million or $1.06 per diluted share versus $36.1 million or $1.09 last year.
- Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.12 compared to $1.45 in 2019.
- Free cash flow was $61.9 million, up 45% from $42.7 million last year.
- New business wins were $442 million.
“We saw strength in most end markets and executed well to deliver solid financial results in the fourth quarter,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We are making progress on our Focus 2025 strategic initiative, including a target of 10% annualized revenue growth. The recent SSI acquisition strengthens our position with medical customers and advances our end market diversification.”
2021 Guidance
Management remains mindful of market and supply chain uncertainties in this pandemic environment. Full year 2021 sales are expected to be in the range of $430 to $490 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2021 are expected to be in the range of $1.20 to $1.60. Management aims to narrow the guidance range as the year progresses.
Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (EST) today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year financial results. The dial-in number is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 886676. There will be a replay of the conference call from 1:00 p.m. (EST) today through 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 8354721. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.
For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.
Safe Harbor
This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2019
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2019
|Net sales
|$
|123,018
|$
|115,040
|$
|424,066
|$
|468,999
|Cost of goods sold
|80,327
|76,340
|285,003
|311,424
|Gross margin
|42,691
|38,700
|139,063
|157,575
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|19,476
|18,037
|67,787
|70,408
|Research and development expenses
|5,664
|6,113
|24,317
|25,967
|Restructuring charges
|414
|2,111
|1,830
|7,448
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|—
|48
|—
|(63
|)
|Operating earnings
|17,137
|12,391
|45,129
|53,815
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(655
|)
|(903
|)
|(3,272
|)
|(2,648
|)
|Interest income
|195
|341
|1,047
|1,737
|Other income (expense), net
|2,682
|1,008
|2,575
|(2,638
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|2,222
|446
|350
|(3,549
|)
|Earnings before income taxes
|19,359
|12,837
|45,479
|50,266
|Income tax expense
|4,412
|2,775
|10,793
|14,120
|Net earnings
|$
|14,947
|$
|10,062
|$
|34,686
|$
|36,146
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.31
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.11
|Diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.31
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.09
|Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:
|32,273
|32,554
|32,317
|32,700
|Effect of dilutive securities
|289
|416
|267
|405
|Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:
|32,562
|32,970
|32,584
|33,105
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|91,773
|$
|100,241
|Accounts receivable, net
|80,981
|78,008
|Inventories, net
|45,870
|42,237
|Other current assets
|14,607
|16,992
|Total current assets
|233,231
|237,478
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|97,437
|105,038
|Operating lease assets, net
|23,281
|24,644
|Other Assets
|Prepaid pension asset
|56,642
|62,082
|Goodwill
|109,497
|106,056
|Other intangible assets, net
|79,121
|85,215
|Deferred income taxes
|24,250
|19,795
|Other
|2,590
|3,046
|Total other assets
|272,100
|276,194
|Total Assets
|$
|626,049
|$
|643,354
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|50,489
|$
|48,219
|Operating lease obligations
|3,294
|2,787
|Accrued payroll and benefits
|12,978
|9,564
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|38,171
|36,378
|Total current liabilities
|104,932
|96,948
|Long-term debt
|54,600
|99,700
|Long-term operating lease obligations
|23,163
|24,926
|Long-term pension obligations
|7,466
|6,632
|Deferred income taxes
|7,010
|5,637
|Other long-term obligations
|5,196
|4,292
|Total Liabilities
|202,367
|238,135
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|311,190
|307,932
|Additional contributed capital
|41,654
|43,689
|Retained earnings
|539,281
|509,766
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(95,921
|)
|(91,726
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock
|796,204
|769,661
|Treasury stock
|(372,522
|)
|(364,442
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|423,682
|405,219
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|626,049
|$
|643,354
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
Earnings Per Share
The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2019
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2019
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.31
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.09
|Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share:
|Restructuring charges
|0.01
|0.05
|0.04
|0.18
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(0.10
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.16
|)
|0.05
|Non-cash pension expense
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|0.02
|Environmental charges
|0.03
|0.05
|0.07
|0.05
|Legal settlement
|—
|(0.01
|)
|—
|(0.01
|)
|Transaction costs
|0.01
|—
|0.01
|0.02
|Discrete tax items
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|0.04
|0.05
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.45
Free Cash Flow
The following table reconciles GAAP operating cash flow to free cash flow for the Company:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2019
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2019
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|26,429
|$
|23,670
|$
|76,783
|$
|64,405
|Capital expenditures
|(4,417
|)
|(6,434
|)
|(14,858
|)
|(21,733
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|22,012
|$
|17,236
|$
|61,925
|$
|42,672
Additional Information
The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2019
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2019
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|$
|6,851
|$
|6,581
|$
|26,670
|$
|24,619
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$
|1,253
|$
|1,065
|$
|3,417
|$
|5,015
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.
CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.
CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:
- provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,
- reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
- helps review and project CTS' performance over time.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. CTS believes free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash.
We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare