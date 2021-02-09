 

Notification of manager’s transaction

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notifications pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of CFO Marianne Wiinholt in the attached PDF documents.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+ 45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.dk

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

 

Attachments




Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
09:57 Uhr
Ørsted issues dual-tranche green hybrid capital securities
09:55 Uhr
Tender Offer for Hybrid Securities
05.02.21
Notification of manager’s transaction
04.02.21
Notice of the annual general meeting 2021 of Ørsted A/S
03.02.21
Annual report 2020 - Very strong results, both operationally and financially
28.01.21
Ørsted reorganises to position for future growth
27.01.21
Ørsted to present full-year 2020 results on 3 February
18.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Orsted auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 1100 Kronen
13.01.21
Die besten Wind-Aktien 2020: Goldgräberstimmung in der Wind- und Sonnenenergie: „Wir stehen vor einem goldenen Jahrzehnt“(16) 
12.01.21
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 is expected to be DKK 15-16 billion excluding new partnership agreements.

ZeitTitel
14:14 Uhr
12
Orsted - offshore wind farm developer and operator
08.01.21
3
Ørsted and Amazon sign Europe’s largest offshore wind corporate power purchase agreement