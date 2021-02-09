Aquestive Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Julie Krop, M.D., and Marco Taglietti, M.D., and Announces Resignation of Douglas K. Bratton from Board of Directors

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today announced the appointment of Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN), and Marco Taglietti, M.D., Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX), to the Board of Directors of the Company effective February 10, 2021. Aquestive also announced the resignation of Douglas K. Bratton from the Board of Directors after more than 17 years of service. Aquestive’s Board of Directors will now be comprised of eight Directors, seven of whom are independent. Dr. Krop will serve as a member of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Dr. Taglietti will serve as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee.



“We are delighted to welcome Julie and Marco as new independent directors to the Aquestive Board of Directors," said Santo Costa, Aquestive’s Chairman of the Board. "Their significant expertise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and impressive backgrounds complement our Board of Directors’ skills and experiences. We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance value for the Company’s shareholders.”

Dr. Krop stated, “I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors of Aquestive and look forward to working with the Board and the leadership team to advance the Company’s mission of providing novel alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. I am particularly excited about helping management guide Aquestive’s proprietary orally administered epinephrine through clinical development. This novel formulation of epinephrine has the potential to eliminate the burden of intramuscular or subcutaneous injections for patients at risk of anaphylaxis due to severe allergies.”

Dr. Taglietti commented, “Aquestive is at an important stage of its evolution and I am delighted to join the Board of Directors during this exciting time. I look forward to contributing to Aquestive’s continued growth and success as the Company advances its Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film application through approval and executes on its innovative development activities with the potential to change patients’ lives.”