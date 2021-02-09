 

Aquestive Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Julie Krop, M.D., and Marco Taglietti, M.D., and Announces Resignation of Douglas K. Bratton from Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 13:30  |  67   |   |   

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today announced the appointment of Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN), and Marco Taglietti, M.D., Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX), to the Board of Directors of the Company effective February 10, 2021. Aquestive also announced the resignation of Douglas K. Bratton from the Board of Directors after more than 17 years of service. Aquestive’s Board of Directors will now be comprised of eight Directors, seven of whom are independent. Dr. Krop will serve as a member of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Dr. Taglietti will serve as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Julie and Marco as new independent directors to the Aquestive Board of Directors," said Santo Costa, Aquestive’s Chairman of the Board. "Their significant expertise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and impressive backgrounds complement our Board of Directors’ skills and experiences. We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance value for the Company’s shareholders.”

Dr. Krop stated, “I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors of Aquestive and look forward to working with the Board and the leadership team to advance the Company’s mission of providing novel alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. I am particularly excited about helping management guide Aquestive’s proprietary orally administered epinephrine through clinical development. This novel formulation of epinephrine has the potential to eliminate the burden of intramuscular or subcutaneous injections for patients at risk of anaphylaxis due to severe allergies.”

Dr. Taglietti commented, “Aquestive is at an important stage of its evolution and I am delighted to join the Board of Directors during this exciting time. I look forward to contributing to Aquestive’s continued growth and success as the Company advances its Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film application through approval and executes on its innovative development activities with the potential to change patients’ lives.”

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aquestive Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Julie Krop, M.D., and Marco Taglietti, M.D., and Announces Resignation of Douglas K. Bratton from Board of Directors WARREN, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Aquestive Therapeutics Appoints Mark Lepore, MD, as Chief Medical Officer for Allergy

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.08.20
55
AQST (Mkap $76 M) 3 Marketed Drugs / 4 NDAs eingereicht