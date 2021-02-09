 

Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today reported results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended December 31, 2020 -- reflecting increased profitability, positive cash flow from operations and continued debt reduction.

Net sales for the fiscal 2021 third quarter were $122.6 million compared with $125.6 million for the same period a year earlier, impacted by continued COVID-19 related challenges.

Net income for the fiscal 2021 third quarter was $8.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with net income of $865,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, a year ago. Additional details of items impacting net income are shown in Exhibit 1.

“We continued to experience solid product demand for the third quarter, which was impacted by supply chain challenges due to the global pandemic -- resulting in order delays of approximately $17 million, which are expected to be realized between the current fiscal fourth quarter and the first quarter of the new fiscal year. Notwithstanding, we reported significant increases in profitability for the quarter and nine-month period on a year-over-year basis, with strong positive cash flow while building inventory for increasing demand,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America.

“As vaccination programs gain momentum across the country, and life returns to more normal patterns, we expect further increased demand for our products,” Joffe added.

Results for the fiscal third quarter were impacted by approximately $1.6 million on a pre-tax basis, or $0.06 per share on a tax-effected basis, for cost of goods sold and operating expenses related to safety and health initiatives associated with COVID-19. Approximately $723,000 of the $1.6 million relates to incremental bonuses and wages paid to the company’s dedicated operating employees on the front line. The balance relates to the costs of personal protection equipment (PPE) and social distancing initiatives.

Cash generated from operating activities was $33.2 million for the fiscal 2021 third quarter and net debt for the same period was reduced by 29.1 percent, or $27.8 million, to $67.6 million at December 31, 2020 from $95.4 million at September 30, 2020.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2021 third quarter was $24.2 million compared with $27.7 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2021 third quarter was 19.8 percent compared with 22.0 percent a year earlier – reflecting in part the impact of supply chain challenges due to the global pandemic mentioned above, including higher freight and handling costs. Additional factors impacting gross profit are shown in Exhibit 3.

Nine-Month Results

Net sales for the fiscal 2021 nine-month period were $372.7 million compared with $385.1 million a year earlier, impacted by the sharp drop in demand in April due to the global pandemic. In addition, net sales were impacted by current pandemic supply chain challenges in the third quarter, resulting in order delays of approximately $17 million. This was partially offset by the benefit of $12.8 million due to a realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers with expected future sales benefits as product mix changes.

Net income for the fiscal 2021 nine-month period was $20.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared with net income of $903,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, a year ago. Additional details of items impacting net income are shown in Exhibit 2.

Cash generated from operating activities was $72.5 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2020, and net debt was reduced by 46.6 percent, or $58.9 million, to $67.6 million at December 31, 2020 from $126.5 million at March 31, 2020.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2021 nine-month period was $77.4 million compared with $81.8 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2021 nine-month period was 20.8 percent compared with 21.2 percent a year earlier – reflecting in part the impact of supply chain challenges due to the global pandemic mentioned above, including higher freight and handling costs. Additional factors impacting gross profit are shown in Exhibit 4.

FISCAL 2021 OUTLOOK

“Given the ongoing global pandemic and near-term related considerations, the company believes it is still not prudent to provide annual sales and gross margin guidance for fiscal 2021. However, we are encouraged by continued strong customer demand for our aftermarket parts – notwithstanding the near-term impact to sales by supply chain and other challenges related to COVID-19.

“As I stated last quarter, our industry is resilient, and we are continuing to execute our strategic plans for growth and profitability. We are guardedly optimistic about the near- and long-term opportunities as an essential supplier in the $125 billion hard parts industry and an evolving supplier to the fast-growing electric vehicle and aerospace market,” Joffe said.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure - EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance. The company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to its corresponding GAAP measures, see the financial tables included in this press release. Also, refer to our Form 8-K to which this release is attached, and other filings we make with the SEC, for further information regarding these measures.

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2020 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

 
 
Net sales

$

122,568,000

 

$

125,574,000

 

$

372,654,000

 

$

385,096,000

 

Cost of goods sold

 

98,327,000

 

 

97,913,000

 

 

295,300,000

 

 

303,279,000

 

Gross profit

 

24,241,000

 

 

27,661,000

 

 

77,354,000

 

 

81,817,000

 

Operating expenses:
General and administrative

 

14,005,000

 

 

14,390,000

 

 

38,210,000

 

 

39,410,000

 

Sales and marketing

 

4,698,000

 

 

5,623,000

 

 

13,224,000

 

 

15,990,000

 

Research and development

 

2,100,000

 

 

2,174,000

 

 

6,014,000

 

 

6,694,000

 

Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts

 

(12,455,000

)

 

(3,772,000

)

 

(21,257,000

)

 

(2,507,000

)

Total operating expenses

 

8,348,000

 

 

18,415,000

 

 

36,191,000

 

 

59,587,000

 

Operating income

 

15,893,000

 

 

9,246,000

 

 

41,163,000

 

 

22,230,000

 

Interest expense, net

 

4,051,000

 

 

6,879,000

 

 

12,074,000

 

 

19,575,000

 

Income before income tax expense

 

11,842,000

 

 

2,367,000

 

 

29,089,000

 

 

2,655,000

 

Income tax expense

 

3,373,000

 

 

1,502,000

 

 

8,448,000

 

 

1,752,000

 

Net income

$

8,469,000

 

$

865,000

 

$

20,641,000

 

$

903,000

 

Basic net income per share

$

0.44

 

$

0.05

 

$

1.09

 

$

0.05

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.44

 

$

0.04

 

$

1.07

 

$

0.05

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic

 

19,053,232

 

 

18,961,517

 

 

19,016,302

 

 

18,895,893

 

Diluted

 

19,436,793

 

 

19,305,805

 

 

19,333,758

 

 

19,263,114

 

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 
December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020
ASSETS (Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,800,000

 

$

49,616,000

 

Short-term investments

 

1,508,000

 

 

850,000

 

Accounts receivable — net

 

45,271,000

 

 

91,748,000

 

Inventory

 

296,281,000

 

 

234,680,000

 

Contract assets

 

25,382,000

 

 

20,332,000

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

13,866,000

 

 

11,890,000

 

Total current assets

 

395,108,000

 

 

409,116,000

 

Plant and equipment — net

 

54,464,000

 

 

44,957,000

 

Operating lease assets

 

74,685,000

 

 

53,029,000

 

Long-term deferred income taxes

 

16,603,000

 

 

18,950,000

 

Long-term contract assets

 

248,544,000

 

 

239,540,000

 

Goodwill and intangible assets — net

 

8,876,000

 

 

9,598,000

 

Other assets

 

956,000

 

 

1,839,000

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

799,236,000

 

$

777,029,000

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

146,073,000

 

$

95,083,000

 

Customer finished goods returns accrual

 

34,267,000

 

 

25,326,000

 

Contract liabilities

 

44,778,000

 

 

27,911,000

 

Revolving loan

 

59,000,000

 

 

152,000,000

 

Other current liabilities

 

4,798,000

 

 

9,390,000

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

6,232,000

 

 

5,104,000

 

Current portion of term loan

 

3,678,000

 

 

3,678,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

298,826,000

 

 

318,492,000

 

Term loan, less current portion

 

17,705,000

 

 

20,462,000

 

Long-term contract liabilities

 

104,583,000

 

 

92,101,000

 

Long-term deferred income taxes

 

73,000

 

 

79,000

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

71,569,000

 

 

61,425,000

 

Other liabilities

 

6,796,000

 

 

8,950,000

 

Total liabilities

 

499,552,000

 

 

501,509,000

 

Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

-

 

 

-

 

Series A junior participating preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock; par value $.01 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,056,292 and 18,969,380 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

 

191,000

 

 

190,000

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

222,193,000

 

 

218,581,000

 

Retained earnings

 

84,758,000

 

 

64,117,000

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(7,458,000

)

 

(7,368,000

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

299,684,000

 

 

275,520,000

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

799,236,000

 

$

777,029,000

 

Additional Information and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company has included the following additional information and non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Among other things, the company uses such additional information and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in addition to and together with corresponding GAAP measures to help analyze the performance of its business.

The company believes this information helps provide a more complete understanding of the company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the company's business. However, this information should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, information contained in the company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies.

The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net income is provided below along with information regarding such items.

Items Impacting Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Exhibit 1

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

$

Per Share

$

Per Share

GAAP net income

$

8,469,000

 

$

0.44

 

$

865,000

 

$

0.04

 

 
Items impacting net income
Customer allowances related to new business

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

777,000

 

 

0.04

 

Core buy-back premium amortization impacting net sales

 

1,528,000

 

 

0.08

 

 

1,326,000

 

 

0.07

 

Impact of tariffs

 

(688,000

)

 

(0.04

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

New product line start-up costs and transition expenses (a)

 

4,550,000

 

 

0.23

 

 

2,815,000

 

 

0.15

 

Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves

 

1,304,000

 

 

0.07

 

 

2,395,000

 

 

0.12

 

COVID-related expenses (b)

 

1,610,000

 

 

0.08

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Earn-out accruals and severance

 

44,000

 

 

0.00

 

 

310,000

 

 

0.02

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

1,498,000

 

 

0.08

 

 

1,071,000

 

 

0.06

 

Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts.

 

(12,455,000

)

 

(0.64

)

 

(3,772,000

)

 

(0.20

)

Tax effect (c)

 

652,000

 

 

0.03

 

 

(1,231,000

)

 

(0.06

)

(a) Consists of $4,217,000 included in cost of goods sold and $333,000 included in operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $2,148,000 included in cost of goods sold and $667,000 included in operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
(b) Consists of $1,052,000 included in cost of goods sold and $558,000 included in operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
(c) Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate. Historically, the company calculated the tax impact by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to adjusted pre-tax income; if calculated on that basis, the tax effect would have been ($320,000) or ($0.02) per share for three months ended December 31, 2019.

Items Impacting Net Income for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Exhibit 2

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

$

Per Share

$

Per Share

GAAP net income

$

20,641,000

 

$

1.07

 

$

903,000

 

$

0.05

 

 
Items impacting net income
Customer allowances, return accruals and changeover costs (a) related to new business, net of costs

 

307,000

 

 

0.02

 

 

1,231,000

 

 

0.06

 

Core buy-back premium amortization impacting net sales

 

4,269,000

 

 

0.22

 

 

3,543,000

 

 

0.18

 

Impact of tariffs

 

(3,535,000

)

 

(0.18

)

 

1,067,000

 

 

0.06

 

Cost in connection with a cancelled contract

 

-

 

 

133,000

 

 

0.01

 

New product line start-up costs and transition expenses (b)

 

12,564,000

 

 

0.65

 

 

7,465,000

 

 

0.39

 

Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves, and gain due to realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers

 

(811,000

)

 

(0.04

)

 

9,867,000

 

 

0.51

 

COVID-related expenses (c)

 

5,953,000

 

 

0.31

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Acquisition costs, earn-out accruals, severance and restatement-related fees

 

19,000

 

 

0.00

 

 

292,000

 

 

0.02

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

3,759,000

 

 

0.19

 

 

3,112,000

 

 

0.16

 

Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts

 

(21,257,000

)

 

(1.10

)

 

(2,507,000

)

 

(0.13

)

Tax effect (d)

 

(317,000

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(6,051,000

)

 

(0.31

)

(a) Includes changeover costs related to new business of $112,000 recorded in operating expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2019.
(b) Consists of $11,572,000 included in cost of goods sold and $992,000 included in operating expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and $5,829,000 included in cost of goods sold and $1,636,000 included in operating expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2019.
(c) Consists of $4,425,000 included in cost of goods sold and $1,528,000 included in operating expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2020.
(d) Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate. Historically, the company calculated the tax impact by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to adjusted pre-tax income; if calculated on that basis, the tax effect would have been ($4,963,000) or ($0.26) per share for nine months ended December 31, 2019.

Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Exhibit 3

 
Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

$

Gross Margin

$

Gross Margin

GAAP gross profit

$

24,241,000

 

19.8

%

$

27,661,000

22.0

%

 
Items impacting gross profit
Customer allowances related to new business

 

-

 

-

 

 

777,000

0.6

%

Core buy-back premium amortization impacting net sales

 

1,528,000

 

1.2

%

 

1,326,000

1.1

%

Impact of tariffs

 

(688,000

)

-0.6

%

 

-

-

 

New product line start-up costs and transition expenses

 

4,217,000

 

3.4

%

 

2,148,000

1.7

%

Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves

 

1,304,000

 

1.1

%

 

2,395,000

1.9

%

COVID-related expenses

 

1,052,000

 

0.9

%

 

-

-

 

Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Exhibit 4

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

$

Gross Margin

$

Gross Margin

GAAP gross profit

$

77,354,000

 

20.8

%

$

81,817,000

21.2

%

 
Items impacting gross profit
Customer allowances and return accruals related to new business, net of costs

 

307,000

 

0.1

%

 

1,119,000

0.3

%

Core buy-back premium amortization impacting net sales

 

4,269,000

 

1.1

%

 

3,543,000

0.9

%

Impact of tariffs

 

(3,535,000

)

-0.9

%

 

1,067,000

0.3

%

Cost in connection with a cancelled contract

 

-

 

-

 

 

133,000

0.0

%

New product line start-up costs and transition expenses

 

11,572,000

 

3.1

%

 

5,829,000

1.5

%

Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves, and gain due to realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers (a)

 

(811,000

)

0.5

%

 

9,867,000

2.6

%

COVID-related expenses

 

4,425,000

 

1.2

%

 

-

-

 

(a) Gross profit and gross margin impact to net sales and cost of goods sold

Items Impacting EBITDA for the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Exhibit 5

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

GAAP net income

$

8,469,000

 

$

865,000

 

$

20,641,000

 

$

903,000

 

Interest expense, net

 

4,051,000

 

 

6,879,000

 

 

12,074,000

 

 

19,575,000

 

Income tax expense

 

3,373,000

 

 

1,502,000

 

 

8,448,000

 

 

1,752,000

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,857,000

 

 

2,400,000

 

 

8,090,000

 

 

7,019,000

 

EBITDA

$

18,750,000

 

$

11,646,000

 

$

49,253,000

 

$

29,249,000

 

 
Items impacting EBITDA
Customer allowances, return accruals and changeover costs related to new business, net of costs

 

-

 

 

777,000

 

 

307,000

 

 

1,231,000

 

Core buy-back premium amortization impacting net sales

 

1,528,000

 

 

1,326,000

 

 

4,269,000

 

 

3,543,000

 

Impact of tariffs

 

(688,000

)

 

-

 

 

(3,535,000

)

 

1,067,000

 

Cost in connection with a cancelled contract

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

133,000

 

New product line start-up costs and transition expenses (a)

 

4,421,000

 

 

2,733,000

 

 

12,235,000

 

 

7,246,000

 

Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves, and gain due to realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers

 

1,304,000

 

 

2,395,000

 

 

(811,000

)

 

9,867,000

 

COVID-related expenses

 

1,610,000

 

 

-

 

 

5,953,000

 

 

-

 

Acquisition costs, earn-out accruals, severance and restatement-related fees

 

44,000

 

 

310,000

 

 

19,000

 

 

292,000

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

1,498,000

 

 

1,071,000

 

 

3,759,000

 

 

3,112,000

 

Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts

 

(12,455,000

)

 

(3,772,000

)

 

(21,257,000

)

 

(2,507,000

)

(a) Excludes depreciation, which is included in the depreciation and amortization line item.



