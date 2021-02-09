Citi Velocity Recognized as Industry Leading Platform

In the survey, taken by buy-side clients, Citi Velocity swept first place across every region, account type, AUM bucket and voter role, including PMs, Analysts, Strategists and Senior Management.

Citi ranked No. 1 in Web Based Analytics in the Institutional Investor’s Global Fixed Income Research Poll. This milestone marks the second consecutive year that Citi has received this designation.

The award winning platform, known as Citi Velocity, delivers electronic access to Citi's capital markets services across equities, futures, FX, emerging markets, rates, credit, commodities, securitized, municipals, prime and research. The ranking, based on votes from buy-side analysts and portfolio managers, underscores the value that Citi’s digital platform brings to its clients globally.

“With an unmatched global footprint and world-class content and functionality, Citi Velocity has helped clients successfully navigate the markets in a fast, secure and reliable manner,” said Carey Lathrop, Co-Head of Markets and Securities Services. “We are truly grateful for this recognition and we will continue to invest in technology to meet our clients' increasing needs for greater visibility, control and automation.”

“Over the past 10 years, Citi Velocity has grown from an idea to a widely-respected platform,” said Alejandra Villagra, Global Head of Citi Velocity. “We will continue to take an innovative approach and introduce new features and capabilities across asset classes as we enhance our product offerings.”

Close to 100,000 institutional clients spread over almost 150 countries use Citi Velocity on a regular basis across all asset classes. 2020 was Velocity’s strongest year since its 2011 launch. In addition to pricing millions of derivative instruments and supporting half a billion data interactions, Velocity made a big push into the audio-visual content and the mobile space. We hosted 1,400 webcasts that were attended by over 80,000 clients, an increase of 250% year-over-year. We produced close to 2500 videos and podcasts, 23% more than prior years. The platform saw mobile growth soar 77% and platform-wide while number of unique client users grew 9%. While Citi Velocity was laser focused on being the best digital product for our clients, it was also used to offer clients and colleagues some respite from the year’s events. Citi Velocity streamed two concert series in 2020, in partnership with the London Philharmonia, which became the most popular video content of the year.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

