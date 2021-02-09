 

Orion Energy Expands LED Lighting and Controls Solutions to Include Air Movement Products Incorporating Virus-Killing Ultraviolet Light

MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management, today announced plans to expand its product line to include a family of ceiling air movement solutions, some of which will incorporate LED lighting and others which will utilize ultraviolet C (UVC) light waves to kill viruses, bacteria and germs. Orion has entered into a licensing and exclusive manufacturing agreement with Go Fan Yourself to incorporate their patented air movement and UVC related technologies into its fixtures.

Orion will be launching the following family of ISON-branded air movement products:

  • ISON Air Movement
  • ISON Air Movement with LED lighting, and
  • ISON Air Movement with UVC

The ISON Air Movement with UVC fixture utilizes 275 nanometer UVC wavelengths to sanitize the air moving through an enclosed area inside the fixture. UVC has been proven effective in killing airborne viruses, including COVID-19, as well as bacteria, fungi and other germs. The products will also deliver energy efficiency benefits by balancing room temperatures, increasing air turnover and mitigating odors, mildew and mold. These new products build upon Orion’s existing line of LED lighting fixtures utilizing antimicrobial LED's in the 405 nanometer wavelength to reduce surface growth of bacteria, fungi, mold and mildew. This product expansion underscores Orion's commitment to providing healthy, safe and sustainable solutions to enhance the work environment.

Mike Altschaefl, Orion’s CEO and Board Chair, commented, “These new products, and our entry into the air movement HVAC arena, are a natural extension of our business which is focused on helping our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions for work environments. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused our customers to look even more closely at workplace safety, and we believe our ISON Air Movement and ISON Air Movement with UV solutions represent exciting new possibilities for today’s challenges, while also advancing our commitment to energy efficiency and environmental benefits.”

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

About Go Fan Yourself
Go Fan Yourself is a forward thinking company, driven with a passion for innovation, creating the world’s best air movement solutions for healthy spaces. Its revolutionary patented technology delivers measurable results to meet global green initiatives and sustain safer indoor environments for the 21st century.

Investor Relations Contacts  
Per Brodin, CFO
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
pbrodin@oesx.com
 William Jones; David Collins
Catalyst IR
(212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com





