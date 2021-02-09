AREV Appoints Dr. Roscoe Moore to Join the Advisory Board

Dr. Moore is a Board member of the Board of Advisors and the Board of Directors of the Global Virus Network at the Institute of Human Virology (IHV), University of Maryland Medical Center, According to the National Science Foundation, UMB’s budget for research and development in 2019 was $1.1 billion, ranking it 14th overall in the nation and 8th among all public institutions.

The IHV is the first research institute in the U.S. to link basic science, population studies and clinical trials in an effort to develop new vaccines and treatments. The IHV currently retains more than 300 employees include more than 80 faculty whose research efforts are focused on the area of chronic human viral infection and disease, and contributing to research on pandemic pathogens, ranging from COVID-19 to HIV.

Dr. Roscoe M. Moore Jr. served with the United States Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) and was responsible for the last twelve years of his career for global development support within the Office of the Secretary, HHS, with primary emphasis on implementing innovations in essential health care commodity procurement programs resource challenged countries. Dr. Moore was a career officer within the Commissioned Corps of the United States Public Health Service entering with the U.S. National Institutes of Health and rising to the rank of Assistant United States Surgeon General within the Immediate Office of the Secretary, HHS. Dr. Moore served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”).

He was with the Center for Veterinary Medicine, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, before becoming Senior Epidemiologist within the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, CDC. Dr. Moore has conducted clinical research on infectious diseases, has evaluated the safety and effectiveness of medical devices, and has conducted relevant epidemiological research on the utilization experience and human health effects of medical devices and radiation. Dr. Moore served on the Fogarty International Center Advisory Board of Directors, NIH from 2009 to 2013. He served on the Alumni Board of Directors, School of Public Health, University of Michigan from 1987 to 1993. Dr. Moore served on the Dean’s Alumni Council, Bloomberg School of Public Health, at Johns Hopkins University from 1998 to 2002. He has also served as an Affiliate Associate Professor of Environmental Health for the University of Washington, Seattle from 1994 to 2003 and as an Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, for the Medical University of Southern Africa, Pretoria, South Africa from 1999 to 2002. He served on the Board of Directors for the Africa Center for Health and Human Security, at George Washington University from 2006 to 2009.