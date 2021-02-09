 

Artmarket.com fosters art market transparency via Artprice subscriptions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:03  |  39   |   |   

PARIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somewhat counter-intuitively, the dematerialization of auctions has not greatly improved the transparency of the secondary art market. For sure, it has never been easier to bid for a work of art, but the information required to appreciate the full quality of a piece and to accurately gauge its value is no more precise in the sales catalogs than it was before.

Price Index for Christopher Wool – Base 100 in January 2000

In some cases, it is also no longer possible to have any real contact with a given lot before it goes under the hammer. Artprice is therefore redoubling its efforts to offer a complete range of tools that allow its members to follow all the works put up for auction and fully understand the evolution of their prices.

"Online sales have not yet completely proven their credentials" says thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice Department. "There are still some traces of mistrust regarding the quality of the lots included in online-only sessions. Notably, there are rumours that estimates are not exceeded as often as in live sales. In any case, the results for 2020 show all the market's indicators positive territory. Even the most sensitive of them, the unsold rate, has remained perfectly stable".

Still too early to draw conclusions...

The high-end market has been particularly slow over the past twelve months. For example, Jeff Koons' annual turnover dropped 97% in 2020. Very few of his major pieces were consigned for sale during the year, and the two that were (with the highest estimates) failed to sell during live ("normal") sessions. Clearly, owners of Jeff Koons' works believe it is better to wait.

As William Baumol discussed in his 1986 article Unnatural Value, a sort of monopoly exists for each and every work of art. Owning a single work, or one produced in very few copies, necessarily introduces a form of information asymmetry. Fortunately, this asymmetry can be reduced by having an objective and reliable source of information, such as the one offered by Artmarket.com via its Artprice subscriptions. Its databases systematically list (i.e without any bias or preference) all public auctions of works of art and this enhances clarity regarding the price construction process.

