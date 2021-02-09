 

neoX Biotech closes US$30 million Series A round

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:08  |  26   |   |   

The funds will be used to tackle undruggable targets

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- neoX Biotech, a next-generation biotech company specializing in computational design for novel drug research and development, recently announced that it had raised US$30 million in Series A funding. The financing was co-led by Sky9 Capital and 5Y Capital (formerly known as Morningside Venture Capital), with participation from BAI Capital and Vertex Ventures alongside existing investors Vision Plus Capital and Sequoia Capital China.

The funds will be mainly used to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven novel drug R&D platform, accelerate the preclinical development of several new medicine pipelines and expand international business cooperation.

neoX's value creation in AI-enabled new drug R&D is based on the underlying computable logic of biological systems and drug action. With this guiding principle in mind in tandem with the goal of studying and characterizing protein-protein interactions (PPI), the company has developed a sophisticated innovative drug R&D platform that integrates AI, biophysics and high-throughput experiments. neoX has achieved demonstrable preclinical progress in several innovative drug pipelines derived from this platform, with the expectation of soon producing some first-in-class and best-in-class drugs. In 2020, neoX garnered the Best Innovation award from MIT Technology Review China for major technological breakthroughs in new drug research and development.

"We are focusing on cutting-edge drug modalities, such as multispecific molecules and biologics," said Dr. Michael Chen, co-founder and CEO of neoX, "We use our next-generation neoPlatform to design new drug modalities and to truly 'think out of the box', in an effort to address undruggable targets."

In terms of bispecific molecules commonly used for protein degradation technology, through an in-depth study of PPI, neoX can accurately predict the ternary complex of target protein, bispecific molecule and ubiquitin ligase, gain a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the biophysical principles of protein action and degradation, and enable efficient design, screening and iterative optimization of protein degradation drugs. In the field of macromolecular drugs, Dr. Chen said that neoX designs and develops nanobodies, multispecific antibodies and neoantigen-T cell receptors.

With its leading interdisciplinary novel drug R&D platform, neoX is expected to conquer the pain point of undruggable targets while accelerating the research and development of innovative drugs, in a move to meet unmet clinical needs and eventually bring innovative therapeutics to patients.

Contact: info@neoxbiotech.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

neoX Biotech closes US$30 million Series A round The funds will be used to tackle undruggable targets BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - neoX Biotech, a next-generation biotech company specializing in computational design for novel drug research and development, recently announced that it had …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Increasing Popularity among Various Applications to Influence Growth of Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its ...
Exclusive Survey Results: Two-Thirds of Pension Funds Don't Monitor FX Costs
DelveInsight Analysts Expect Beta-Thalassemia Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 16.3% During the ...
Trade Finance Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 10426.67 Billion by 2026 at CAGR 5.37% | ...
Transtema Selects Polystar to Deliver Virtual NOC Automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) From ...
Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods