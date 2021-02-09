FUCHS strengthens presence in Vietnam through joint venture The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, has acquired 70% of the lubricant business of the specialty distributor STD & S Co., Ltd. based in Vietnam. The business will be integrated into the subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS VIETNAM COMPANY LTD. in which the owner of STD & S Co., Ltd. will hold a 30% share. The new joint venture enables FUCHS to offer its customers automotive, industrial, mining and specialty lubricants from a single source. In addition, FUCHS strengthens its presence in the Cambodian market, which is currently served by STD & S Co., Ltd.

"Vietnam is an emerging market with great growth potential. This joint venture emphasizes our ambition to establish ourselves in Vietnam in the long term and to expand our business there," explains Dr. Timo Reister, Member of the Executive Board at FUCHS and responsible for the Asia-Pacific region.

FUCHS has been successfully working with STD & S Co., Ltd. for more than a decade. The new joint venture employs 13 people and generated sales of around EUR 4.5 million in the 2020 financial year.

Mannheim, February 9, 2021

About FUCHS

The FUCHS Group develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. Formed in Mannheim in 1931, the Group employs almost 6,000 people worldwide at 62 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. Its most important markets in terms of sales revenues are Western Europe, Asia and North America.

