PulteGroup’s Fireside Chat as Part of the Barclays Industrial Select Conference to Be Webcast Live

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), will participate virtually at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. (EDT).

Interested investors can access the webcast of PulteGroup’s presentation by logging onto the Company’s website at www.pultegroup.com and selecting the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab. Participants are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.