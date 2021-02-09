 

PulteGroup’s Fireside Chat as Part of the Barclays Industrial Select Conference to Be Webcast Live

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), will participate virtually at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. (EDT).

Interested investors can access the webcast of PulteGroup’s presentation by logging onto the Company’s website at www.pultegroup.com and selecting the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab. Participants are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.



Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
28.01.21
PulteGroup Announces Cash Tender Offer For Up To $300 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Certain of Its Outstanding Debt Securities
28.01.21
PulteGroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
19.01.21
PulteGroup Expanding into New Markets in Colorado and North Carolina