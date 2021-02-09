Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, Trappsol Cyclo, at WORLDSymposium 2021

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the presentation of favorable data from its clinical and drug development program for its lead candidate, Trappsol Cyclo. These data are being presented at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021, a leading medical and scientific conference for professionals working to advance understanding and treatments for lysosomal storage diseases, including Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (“NPC”), being held virtually February 8–12, 2021.

“These data continue to bolster our confidence in the potential of Trappsol Cyclo to treat systemic and neurologic manifestations of NPC. With the continued safety and efficacy signals seen to-date, we remain committed to advancing this program swiftly in order to address the significant unmet need and importantly, provide hope for patients and their families. We are immensely grateful to the patients, families and treating physicians who have and continue to participate in these studies,” said Sharon Hrynkow, PhD, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs. “We look forward to topline data readout from our Phase 1/2 study this quarter and commencing enrollment in our pivotal Phase 3 study.”

Trappsol Cyclo, Cyclo Therapeutics’ proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, used intravenously (IV), is currently in development for the treatment of NPC1, a rare genetic disorder causing cholesterol accumulation in lysosomes of cells, organ dysfunction and premature death. Functioning like the NPC1 protein, Trappsol Cyclo has been shown to transport cholesterol out of cells, normalizing cholesterol metabolism. Following review of the Phase 1 and Phase 1/2 data, coupled with preclinical compassionate use data, regulatory authorities acknowledged that IV hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin has the potential to treat systemic and neurologic manifestations of NPC, and has the capacity when given intravenously to be a preventative treatment. The Company has confirmation that the pivotal Phase 3 study may begin enrollment.