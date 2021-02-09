New ABI Research White Paper Highlights Growth of LoRa and the LoRaWAN Open Protocol

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the release of a commissioned white paper, “LoRaWAN and Multi-RAN Architecture Connecting the Next Billion IoT Devices,” from global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research. The report explores the rapid growth of massive Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and real world applications leveraging multi-RAN architectures.

