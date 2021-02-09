 

New ABI Research White Paper Highlights Growth of LoRa and the LoRaWAN Open Protocol

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the release of a commissioned white paper, “LoRaWAN and Multi-RAN Architecture Connecting the Next Billion IoT Devices,” from global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research. The report explores the rapid growth of massive Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and real world applications leveraging multi-RAN architectures.

New ABI Research White Paper (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vertical market evaluation was a key component to the whitepaper research. ABI Research found that the LoRaWAN protocol is the leading license-exempt low-power wide-area (LPWA) network technology addressing massive IoT vertical markets, which include metering, cities, asset tracking and logistics, commercial building automation, and home. In addition to vertical market overviews, the white paper explores five active LoRaWAN network implementations based on multi-RAN architectures:

  • Orange enables device and data management for Cellular and non-Cellular LPWA network technologies, with the Orange Live Objects platform.
  • JRI-MySirius uses sensors leveraging LoRaWAN and a Cloud-based application platform to provide turnkey temperature monitoring for fixed and mobile assets.
  • Ercogener developed an end-to-end asset tracking solution that supports the LoRaWAN protocol and is leveraged by France's national state-owned railway company.
  • MultiTech’s programmable gateway is the original gateway integrating LoRa for industrial IoT applications with support for Ethernet, 2G, 3G, 4G-LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/BLE, and GNSS.
  • Chevron implemented a LoRaWAN network infrastructure to digitize a series of oil and gas fields.

“The future of IoT connectivity requires flexible solutions that address a wide spectrum of vertical IoT applications, use cases and device types,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Applications in Semtech’s Wireless & Sensing Products Group. “LoRa and the LoRaWAN open protocol enable interoperability and seamless connection between the many devices that can exist in a single environment. As a technology provider, our job is to create solutions that make deployment and use easier for people."

