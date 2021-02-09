CDK Global Launches Advanced CRM Data Capabilities with Four New Elead APIs

The Fortellis integrations will help improve sales and marketing efficiencies and effectiveness while giving better visibility into critical information tied to customer purchasing habits, including marketing program effectiveness, retention rates, and personnel effectiveness.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced the availability of four new Vehicle Sales API integrations for Elead CRM through the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange . For the first time, industry software providers can retrieve sales activities and opportunities data directly from Elead CRM and integrate them into their dealership applications.

“By unlocking the data within Elead CRM and harnessing the power of integrations through Fortellis, we are improving the 360-degree view of our dealers’ customer lifecycles and maximizing the value of a tool they use every day,” said Scott Thompson, senior vice president, Layered Apps, Recreation and Heavy Equipment, CDK Global. “The API integrations empower dealers to build more effective CRM strategies that attract and retain customers for life.”

The suite of Vehicle Sales APIs includes:

Sales Opportunities API – An integration that searches for and retrieves details of sales opportunities inside the Elead CRM for marketing purposes and provides details on sales team management, source, vehicle, and trade information.

Sales Activities API – An integration that gives access to create and complete sales activities for opportunities and allows for new email message creation, access to historical data, and retrieval of outcomes by activity.

Sales Customer API – An integration that allows for the management of prospect and customer data inside Elead CRM, including customer contact details, Elead customer ID, and vehicle data.

Product Reference Data API – An integration that searches, retrieves, and provides reference data to support other Vehicles Sales APIs and provides details on opportunity, employee, and vehicle data.

These new Vehicle Sales APIs are another example of the value and capabilities CDK Global offers through Fortellis, an open integration platform that enables seamless connections between consumers, dealers, manufacturers, software developers, lenders, and data providers.

To learn more about Vehicle Sales APIs, visit Fortellis in the virtual expo at NADA Show 2021 or visit the Elead website for more information.

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs, and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

