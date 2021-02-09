CDK Global Reimagines Its Service Layered Applications

CDK Inspect, which ensures consistent completion of the multipoint vehicle inspection process, will be the first CDK Service application to adopt the new interface.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today introduced a new user interface (UI) for its CDK Service layered application designed to simplify workflow navigation and improve efficiency and customer engagement for dealers.

“We’re reimagining the tools dealers use to give them the ability to service more vehicles, increase revenue, and build connections with consumers beyond the car buying process,” said Scott Thompson, senior vice president, Layered Apps, Recreation and Heavy Equipment, CDK Global. “The new user interface we developed represents a significant investment we’re making in our Service products. It will help dealers realize a greater return on their investments with CDK Global and give consumers differentiated experiences.”

Enhancements CDK has added to the UI include:

An in-place upgrade for dealers who are current users of CDK Inspect. With one touch, dealers can navigate to the new UI and use it without waiting through an installation process and data migration.

Consolidated workflows and tasks that make it easier for service personnel at the dealership -- technicians, advisors, parts personnel, and service managers – to complete the entire repair order process efficiently, saving valuable time throughout the day.

A seamless system that uses data-driven recommendations to inform service personnel about repair work that should be performed.

The option to provide consumers with multiple quotes for parts and show them their good/better/best choices based on both quality and price, which will aid dealers in improving closing percentages of recommended services.

The ability to embed photos and videos from a vehicle inspection into the workflows to help drive additional revenue to dealer service departments.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

