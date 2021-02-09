MedAvail’s SpotRx Pharmacy and Cigna Medical Group Partner to Help Improve Medication Access in Phoenix

SpotRx pharmacy kiosks will now be available at four of Cigna Medical Group’s clinics located around the Phoenix valley, including its newest location in Apache Junction. Patients visiting these clinics will be able to consult virtually with a pharmacist and fill their prescriptions within the clinic, eliminating the need to make a separate trip to a pharmacy. SpotRx also provides patients the option to have their medications delivered to their home free of charge.

MedAvail, Inc. (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company driving best in class medication adherence by embedding its pharmacy services directly into Medicare-focused clinics using its proprietary MedCenter solution, today announced that it is partnering with Cigna Medical Group to provide patients an additional safe and convenient way to receive medications through MedAvail’s SpotRx pharmacy kiosks .

“Cigna Medical Group has been a trusted provider of high quality, convenient care for nearly 50 years, and innovative partnerships are an integral part of our commitment to improving outcomes and making health care more affordable and accessible,” said Matthew Bennett, President and General manager, Cigna Medical Group. “Our collaboration with MedAvail over the last several years has further enabled us to deliver on this promise in new and effective ways. By expanding safe and convenient prescription access for our patients at the point of care, we can further improve medication adherence, which is key to driving better health outcomes.”

With the SpotRx embedded pharmacy, patients can receive:

Convenient access to prescriptions at the point of care

Free, contactless, next-day home delivery for all eligible prescriptions and over-the-counter medications

Follow-up care calls from a local SpotRx pharmacist after receiving the prescription

Refill reminder calls on all chronic medications to schedule free delivery or in-clinic pick-up

Instant access to SpotRx pharmacists via kiosk or phone

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Cigna Medical Group to ensure that its patients are able to easily obtain their prescriptions while visiting one of their clinics or from the comfort of their home,” said Dave Rawlins, Chief Commercial Officer at SpotRx. “Medication adherence is top of mind for physician groups and health plans alike as it plays a key role in driving better clinical outcomes and keeping their patients and customers healthy.”

SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States, which deploys and operates the MedAvail MedCenters.

MedAvail has been a longstanding Cigna partner, including investments in 2018 by Express Scripts and in 2020 by Cigna Ventures.

About Cigna Medical Group

Cigna Medical Group, a division of Cigna HealthCare of Arizona, Inc. is one of the Valley's largest multi-specialty group practices with 21 health care centers located throughout metropolitan Phoenix. Most health care centers are equipped with several medical services under one roof, so patients can see their doctor, fill prescriptions and get lab work done. Behavioral health services, dermatology, imaging, vision and hearing services are also offered at select locations.

About SpotRx

SpotRx is transforming pharmacy by placing control of the pharmacy experience in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

About MedAvail

MedAvail (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

