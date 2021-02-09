Xperi’s Connected Radio Solution Renamed DTS AutoStage, Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging, and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced that DTS Connected Radio, the world’s only global connected radio solution, is rebranded as DTS AutoStage to reflect the broad application of the platform within automotive infotainment systems. It was also announced that DTS AutoStage won a 2021 Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation Award, which recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.

The rebrand to DTS AutoStage was in part driven by the opportunities resulting from Xperi’s merger with TiVo in June 2020, which enabled the integration of TiVo’s world-class music metadata and personalized content discovery engine. The new branding represents not only the many entertainment ‘stages’ the platform offers, but also how the platform will be able to amplify those stages as in-cabin technology continues to evolve. Additional features recently added to the DTS AutoStage platform already include lyrics, content metadata, and personalization capabilities. Also, the global broadcast platform continues to expand and includes major commercial broadcasters such as Entercom, Beasley, Cox Radio, Bauer Media, and Global Radio, as well as dominant regional platforms including FM World, Quu Interactive, Radio.com, and RadioApp. DTS AutoStage recently launched in the Daimler MB User Experience (MBUX).

“The merger with TiVo enabled us to further develop our next generation infotainment platform into one that is truly designed to provide world-class content aggregation, that is immersive and personalized, on a global scale. The name DTS AutoStage better represents the broad scope of the product, as represented in new vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class,” said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and general manager, Automotive. “Our mission is to develop world-class in-cabin entertainment platforms and safety capabilities that are designed for the growing sophistication of the car cockpit of the future. With DTS AutoStage, we enable automakers to engage their customers with the personalized, multimedia in-car experiences they demand.”