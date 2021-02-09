Discover Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality For Eighth Consecutive Year

CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report that measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality and inclusion. The report provides an in-depth analysis and ratings of U.S. employers, their policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ employees.

For the eighth consecutive year, Discover Financial Services has been named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and earned a perfect 100 score from the Human Rights Campaign’s Annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

With over 1,000 companies analyzed by the index, Discover earned a perfect 100 score alongside approximately 700 other companies.

“Growing up in San Francisco, my earliest memories include a vibrant culture where LGBTQ+ members were accepted, supported and celebrated, and I want to continue to ensure that we reflect that same spirit of inclusion here at Discover,” said Roger Hochschild, CEO and president of Discover. “We work hard to ensure that Discover is a community where every employee feels like they belong and will be accepted for who they are.”

Discover has eleven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which play a significant role in upholding Discover’s pillars to sustain a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. The ERGs contribute to each pillar by providing access, opportunity, and exposure for our diverse employee populations. PRIDE is the employee resource group focusing on Discover’s LGBTQ+ community. The PRIDE group helps lead marketing efforts behind Discover’s rainbow card design, known as the Discover it Pride Card. These efforts have led to a 5.5% YOY increase in Pride Cards issued in 2020 as compared to 2019.

About the Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

