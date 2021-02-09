Dynatrace Launches Software Intelligence Hub

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced the launch of its new Software Intelligence Hub, making it easier for Dynatrace customers to leverage out-of-the-box integrations from an extensive array of over 500 technologies, and to create custom Dynatrace integrations without coding. This allows digital teams to easily extend Dynatrace’s automation and AI-assistance across more environments and use cases to simplify operations, accelerate DevOps innovation, and optimize business outcomes.

“Dynatrace’s automation and AI-assistance combined with its end-to-end observability are critical for our business,” said Chris Deane, Senior Engineering Manager, Platform Services at BT Consumer. “The new Software Intelligence Hub extends the value we get from the Dynatrace platform to even more technologies and data sources. This enables more teams across our organization to benefit from precise insights and automated workflows and frees critical time for our developers to bring new innovations to market faster and with higher quality.”

The Dynatrace Software Intelligence Hub provides:

Application coverage , including Java, Node.js, Python, and C++ environments, as well as OpenTelemetry, along with over 100 additional application technologies that are automatically discovered and placed in the context of a customer’s full cloud stack.

, including Java, Node.js, Python, and C++ environments, as well as OpenTelemetry, along with over 100 additional application technologies that are automatically discovered and placed in the context of a customer’s full cloud stack. Infrastructure coverage , including AWS Lambda, Kubernetes, Statsd, Telegraf, and Prometheus, as well as many other cloud technologies and more than 200 additional frameworks that are automatically discovered and placed in context.

, including AWS Lambda, Kubernetes, Statsd, Telegraf, and Prometheus, as well as many other cloud technologies and more than 200 additional frameworks that are automatically discovered and placed in context. Extensions , including Adobe, Atlassian, Jenkins, Forcepoint, and ServiceNow, along with over 150 others to broaden the automatic and intelligent observability of Dynatrace across additional cloud use cases, making the entire cloud ecosystem smarter and more reliable.

, including Adobe, Atlassian, Jenkins, Forcepoint, and ServiceNow, along with over 150 others to broaden the automatic and intelligent observability of Dynatrace across additional cloud use cases, making the entire cloud ecosystem smarter and more reliable. Open APIs and SDK , to easily build additional customizations, and extend automation and intelligence to more technologies without additional code.

, to easily build additional customizations, and extend automation and intelligence to more technologies without additional code. Easy access – the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Hub is open and accessible to customers directly from the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, today.

“Modern, dynamic clouds and the cloud-native applications that run on them are complex and require hundreds of integrated services. It’s challenging for organizations to keep up,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “By launching the Software Intelligence Hub, we are providing customers with easy access to a huge array of technologies that are automatically discovered, and we are constantly adding new ones. We’re also making it easy to create custom extensions to maximize value across many use cases.”

To browse the extensive array of technologies available in the Software Intelligence Hub, visit our website. For additional information about the Software Intelligence Hub, please visit the Dynatrace blog.

