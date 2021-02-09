 

Dynatrace Announces Session Replay for Native-Mobile Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has enhanced its Digital Experience Module to include Session Replay for native-mobile applications. This will provide digital teams with a movie-like view of a mobile user’s experience, enabling teams to see every click, swipe, and tap from the user’s perspective, and allowing them to optimize mobile apps for performance, feature adoption, and conversions. Session Replay also provides data privacy by design, meaning organizations in even the most highly regulated industries, who need to comply with regulations such as GDPR, can leverage customer behavior and experience data to drive better user experience and business outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005358/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The enhancements will also extend Dynatrace’s digital business analytics capabilities to native-mobile applications, which helps teams understand how user journeys impact critical business KPIs, including conversion rates, and app store ratings.

“Dynatrace’s digital experience monitoring and business analytics capabilities enable us to continuously improve user journeys and maximize conversions,” said Ken Schirrmacher, Senior Director of IT at Park ‘N Fly. “Session Replay and business analytics for native-mobile applications will provide us with precise insights into a mobile user’s experience from the user’s vantage point. This allows our teams to prioritize new features and innovations that enhance our apps and maximize value for our business, all while ensuring data privacy.”

Mobile use continues to grow at a rapid rate, raising the stakes for enterprises to deliver outstanding mobile experiences. According to the GlobalWebIndex, mobile use now accounts for more than half of the total time spent online. Statista estimates, in 2021, 80% of all retail e-commerce will be generated via mobile. To help digital teams deliver the best possible native-mobile experiences, Dynatrace provides:

  • Dynatrace Session Replay, optimizing business outcomes by enabling developers, application, and business teams to easily review user sessions and understand how new features impact user journeys.
  • Data privacy by design, making it easy to protect users’ data and comply with regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, by automatically masking personally identifiable information. Dynatrace also provides role-based controls, enabling teams to customize data access based on their organization’s specific requirements.
  • Business analytics, detailing a mobile application’s impact on business KPIs, and reflecting data from owned and third-party sources, including revenue trends, customer conversions, churn, and Apple App Store and Google Play ratings. Dynatrace also provides dashboards that are customizable by user segment.
  • Out-of-the-box support for the most widely used mobile development frameworks, ensuring all native-mobile capabilities extend to whichever platform teams are using to build native-mobile applications. Dynatrace now supports Flutter, in addition to previously announced support for Android, Cordova, Ionic, iOS, React Native, and Xamarin.

“Dynatrace has led the way with an all-in-one platform that combines end-to-end automatic and intelligent observability, digital business analytics, and digital experience monitoring,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “This enables our customers to understand the entire user experience in context, as well as to ensure that new features are adopted, pipelines convert to revenue, and digital teams know precisely what to do to continuously improve. This is just not possible with point products or loosely integrated suite-of-tools approaches that can only provide fragmented keyhole views into customer experiences.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Dynatrace
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Announces Session Replay for Native-Mobile Applications Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has enhanced its Digital Experience Module to include Session Replay for native-mobile applications. This will provide digital teams with a movie-like view of a mobile user’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Dynatrace Launches Software Intelligence Hub
08.02.21
Dynatrace Enhances Infrastructure Monitoring Capabilities With Native Log Support for Kubernetes and Multicloud Environments
04.02.21
Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
03.02.21
Dynatrace Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
03.02.21
Dynatrace Appoints Jill Ward as Chair of its Board of Directors
28.01.21
Dynatrace Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud
19.01.21
New research shows CIOs need greater cross-team collaboration to drive digital transformation
14.01.21
Dynatrace Integrates Real-Time Vulnerability Detection With Snyk Intel Data

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
8
Dynatrace