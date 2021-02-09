Old Spice & Secret Are First Large Brands to Launch Refillable Antiperspirant Cases Made With No Single-Use Plastic Packaging

In an effort to help reduce plastic waste, Secret and Old Spice are launching innovative refillable antiperspirant cases at select retailers nationwide beginning February 2021. Additionally, both brands will expand their offering of Aluminum Free deodorants in recyclable paper tube packaging made of 90 percent recycled paperboard, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Secret's new eco-friendly offerings including Refillable Antiperspirant and Paperboard Deodorant (Photo: Business Wire)

The easy-to-use, refillable cases, manufactured with no single use plastic, include a refill made with 100% FSC certified paperboard packaging. Available in refillable antiperspirant, the first from a major brand, this new product line now offers consumers a way to eliminate plastic waste without compromising on 48-hour sweat protection. Each refill starter kit has a suggested retail price of $10.00 and Refills have a suggested retail price of $8.00, making this one of the most affordable refill options on the market today. *

“We know the most sustainable choices for consumers are not always the most affordable – and that limits the impact we can have on our environment,” said Freddy Bharucha, senior vice president, P&G Personal Care. “By providing sustainable solutions for both antiperspirants and aluminum free deodorants at some of the most affordable prices on the market, we’re able to make sustainable choices a reality for more consumers.”

“People are craving more eco-friendly personal care products, but they also must be delightful to use, otherwise people will not stick with them long term,” said Anitra Marsh, vice president, sustainability, citizenship and communications, P&G Beauty. “That is why our refillable antiperspirant cases are designed to advance the antiperspirant smoothly through the case with a simple twist, much like a lipstick, without being messy.”

Old Spice and Secret were the first major brands to introduce all-paper, plastic-free, deodorant solutions in May of 2020. Following the success of that limited-edition pilot, both brands are expanding this offering nationwide with an aluminum free deodorant formula. Featuring a signature push-pop design, these innovative paper tubes are fully recyclable. Consumers can crush the empty paperboard and drop the package right into their recycling bin.

Both Old Spice and Secret refillable antiperspirants and paper tube deodorants are available in stores nationwide at Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens (online only) now.

*All pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About Old Spice

For more than 80 years, guys have turned to Old Spice as the grooming authority, giving them the confidence to reach their true potential. Old Spice offers a complete product portfolio for today’s evolving needs, including antiperspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, shampoos and hair stylers. Check Old Spice out at www.oldspice.com, Instagram (@oldspice), Twitter (@OldSpice) and Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OldSpice).

About Secret

Procter & Gamble’s Secret has been helping women bring out the best in themselves. By providing superior wetness and odor protection for over 60 years, Secret has given women the confidence they need to take on any challenge. Check Secret out at www.secret.com, Facebook, Twitter (@SecretDeodorant), Instagram (@secretdeodorant) and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005359/en/