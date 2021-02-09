 

Old Spice & Secret Are First Large Brands to Launch Refillable Antiperspirant Cases Made With No Single-Use Plastic Packaging

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

In an effort to help reduce plastic waste, Secret and Old Spice are launching innovative refillable antiperspirant cases at select retailers nationwide beginning February 2021. Additionally, both brands will expand their offering of Aluminum Free deodorants in recyclable paper tube packaging made of 90 percent recycled paperboard, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005359/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Short
Basispreis 146,52€
Hebel 7,32
Ask 1,46
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 111,66€
Hebel 7,12
Ask 1,48
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Secret's new eco-friendly offerings including Refillable Antiperspirant and Paperboard Deodorant (Photo: Business Wire)

Secret's new eco-friendly offerings including Refillable Antiperspirant and Paperboard Deodorant (Photo: Business Wire)

The easy-to-use, refillable cases, manufactured with no single use plastic, include a refill made with 100% FSC certified paperboard packaging. Available in refillable antiperspirant, the first from a major brand, this new product line now offers consumers a way to eliminate plastic waste without compromising on 48-hour sweat protection. Each refill starter kit has a suggested retail price of $10.00 and Refills have a suggested retail price of $8.00, making this one of the most affordable refill options on the market today. *

“We know the most sustainable choices for consumers are not always the most affordable – and that limits the impact we can have on our environment,” said Freddy Bharucha, senior vice president, P&G Personal Care. “By providing sustainable solutions for both antiperspirants and aluminum free deodorants at some of the most affordable prices on the market, we’re able to make sustainable choices a reality for more consumers.”

“People are craving more eco-friendly personal care products, but they also must be delightful to use, otherwise people will not stick with them long term,” said Anitra Marsh, vice president, sustainability, citizenship and communications, P&G Beauty. “That is why our refillable antiperspirant cases are designed to advance the antiperspirant smoothly through the case with a simple twist, much like a lipstick, without being messy.”

Old Spice and Secret were the first major brands to introduce all-paper, plastic-free, deodorant solutions in May of 2020. Following the success of that limited-edition pilot, both brands are expanding this offering nationwide with an aluminum free deodorant formula. Featuring a signature push-pop design, these innovative paper tubes are fully recyclable. Consumers can crush the empty paperboard and drop the package right into their recycling bin.

Both Old Spice and Secret refillable antiperspirants and paper tube deodorants are available in stores nationwide at Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens (online only) now.

*All pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About Old Spice

For more than 80 years, guys have turned to Old Spice as the grooming authority, giving them the confidence to reach their true potential. Old Spice offers a complete product portfolio for today’s evolving needs, including antiperspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, shampoos and hair stylers. Check Old Spice out at www.oldspice.com, Instagram (@oldspice), Twitter (@OldSpice) and Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OldSpice).

About Secret

Procter & Gamble’s Secret has been helping women bring out the best in themselves. By providing superior wetness and odor protection for over 60 years, Secret has given women the confidence they need to take on any challenge. Check Secret out at www.secret.com, Facebook, Twitter (@SecretDeodorant), Instagram (@secretdeodorant) and YouTube.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Old Spice & Secret Are First Large Brands to Launch Refillable Antiperspirant Cases Made With No Single-Use Plastic Packaging In an effort to help reduce plastic waste, Secret and Old Spice are launching innovative refillable antiperspirant cases at select retailers nationwide beginning February 2021. Additionally, both brands will expand their offering of Aluminum Free …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Gillette Launches Planet KIND, a New Line of Products That Are Kind to Skin and the Planet
03.02.21
Safeguarding NFL Fans and Staff at Super Bowl LV With P&G’s Safeguard Brand
03.02.21
P&G’s Microban 24 and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Join Forces to Recognize Sanitation Workers as the “Most Valuable Protector” Ahead of NFL Super Bowl LV
03.02.21
Royal Oils and Gold Series Launch “Crowns of Heritage” Campaign to Help Black Families Connect with their African Roots
03.02.21
Scent Just Got Smarter with New Febreze Fade Defy PLUG
01.02.21
Cleaning Brands Dawn and Swiffer Invite Americans to Come Together and Close the Chore Gap
30.01.21
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
29.01.21
New Old Spice Grooming Line Reignites Confidence and Encourages Guys to Smell Ready for Anything In 2021
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
21.01.21
Marktkompass: Biden legt los, Jack is back und PROCTER & GAMBLE ist vorsichtig | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
108
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?