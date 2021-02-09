 

Personas Social Applies for Warrant Term Extension

Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (OTCQB: PRSNF) (the “Company”) announces that it is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to extend the term of warrants that were issued by the Company in conjunction with a private placement financing that closed February 13, 2021 (the “Offering”).

Under the terms of the Offering, the Company issued 43,341,340 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,167,067. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant for a total of 21,670,670 warrants (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitled the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Company is applying to the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants for six (6) months from February 13, 2021 to August 13, 2021 (the “Extension”). The Extension is subject to review and approval by the Exchange.

The Company will issue an update in due course following acceptance or rejection by the Exchange of the Company’s warrant term extension application.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipates", "projects", "potential" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.



