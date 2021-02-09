NextGen Healthcare Powers 1 Million Telehealth Visits in 2020

NextGen Virtual Visits became a critical means of care continuity for thousands of ambulatory providers across the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for the popular care delivery alternative continues to grow. According to a forecast from Chilmark research , 15-25 percent of all U.S. primary care visits will be conducted virtually by 2025.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it has achieved a significant milestone by enabling more than 1 million patient visits through its telehealth solution in 2020. NextGen Virtual Visits is a key component of the NextGen Patient Experience Platform which provides capabilities such as online scheduling, bill payment, and secure patient-provider messaging. The solution seamlessly integrates with NextGen Enterprise EHR , the company’s flagship ambulatory care platform. During this rapid growth, NextGen Virtual Visits received high patient satisfaction scores of 9.1 out of 10. Over this same period, NextGen Office for provider-owned small healthcare practices supported over half a million virtual visits through its cloud-based solution.

Lone Star Circle of Care (LSCC), a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Texas, utilizes the full NextGen Patient Experience Platform, including NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Virtual Visits, NextGen Patient Self-Scheduling and NextGen Pay.

“With NextGen Virtual Visits, we are able to provide a seamless telehealth visit for our patients. Within the online portal, patients can conveniently schedule both telehealth and in-person appointments and quickly pay bills,” said Kachina Gayton, director of clinical technologies, Lone Star Circle of Care. “The way the solutions are integrated significantly benefits both patients and providers.”

“We are proud to have enabled over 1 million integrated telehealth visits while delivering a superior patient experience,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer, NextGen Healthcare. “This milestone represents our ability to scale quickly to provide patients and physicians with an innovative and safe channel for care delivery. Virtual visits will play an increasingly important role in the evolution of the patient experience.”

About NextGen Patient Experience Platform and NextGen Virtual Visits

NextGen Patient Experience Platform’s telehealth capability, NextGen Virtual Visits, addresses use cases such as: online consultations to help keep patients home who are not at risk, improved accessibility for patients with limited mobility, expanded after-hours patient care, and cloud-based access for physicians and patients anywhere and on any device. The platform also enables healthcare professionals to manage and refill medications, provide virtual follow-up visits, and review lab results, X-rays and ultrasounds.

Click here to learn more about NextGen Patient Experience Platform. For more information on NextGen Virtual Visits visit here.

About Lone Star Circle of Care

At LSCC, we believe that offering comprehensive healthcare to patients in need helps to build healthy families and strong communities. Guided by our mission, LSCC delivers patient-centered care to our Texas neighbors while embracing innovation and evidence-based practices. Our Mission Statement: Lone Star Circle of Care provides exceptional and accessible patient-centered healthcare for our Texas neighbors. Learn more at https://lonestarcares.org/.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005463/en/