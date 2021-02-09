 

Establishment Labs Hosts Investor Event for its Motiva MIA System for Minimally Invasive Augmentation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, is hosting a virtual investor event today, February 9, 2021, 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss its Motiva MIA system for minimally invasive breast augmentation.

The Motiva MIA study demonstrates a significant advancement in breast aesthetics. Relative to traditional augmentation surgery, MIA offers a shorter procedure time without the need for general anesthesia, reduced recovery time, lower post-operative pain, and a short learning curve for surgeons. The Motiva MIA system includes the Company’s Ergonomix2 Diamond implant, which received CE mark in December 2020, and its proprietary tools, including the Motiva MIA Inflatable Balloon and the Motiva MIA Injector.

The Company reported that it received registration in Costa Rica and a Free Sale Certificate (“FSC”) for the Motiva MIA system to begin regulatory approvals processes worldwide. The Company received approval from the Institutional Review Board (“IRB”) to extend the current study to evaluate the performance and safety of the Motiva MIA system on a total of 100 patients in Costa Rica. The Company has also received IRB approval for a 60 patient multi-center study in Thailand with a similar protocol that is set to begin later this year.

Additionally, Establishment Labs has commissioned extensive third-party market research from multiple firms that surveyed approximately 4,300 women, ages 18-55, across eleven key markets. The research concluded that the annual global market size for Motiva MIA is 1.9 million procedures, which translates to a total addressable market of $4-5 billion. A key finding of the research is that approximately 50% of respondents, while aware of traditional breast augmentation, would not undergo traditional surgery, but would pursue the Motiva MIA procedure within the next 12 months based on its expected benefits over existing surgical practices and implant characteristics.

“Our success with the initial 30 patients in Costa Rica marks an important achievement, as we advance what we believe is a revolutionary platform for breast enhancement,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Chief Executive Officer. “The incredibly high post-operative satisfaction reported by patients suggests we can successfully commercialize this minimally invasive augmentation procedure safely to women worldwide following regulatory approval. We see the Motiva MIA system as a significant growth driver for Establishment Labs and a new category in breast aesthetics that we believe is multiples larger than the existing total addressable market for breast augmentation surgery,” concluded Chacón-Quirós.

