EVBox Receives Three ISO Certifications to Mark Compliance with Industry-Leading Standards

Following the news that it will become a public company by the end of March via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY), EVBox, a global provider of electric vehicle charging hardware, software and service is taking an important step in its development by becoming ISO-certified.

EVBox, the charging station brand of EVBox, has successfully passed an ISO audit to receive the ISO 9001:2015 (quality management systems), ISO 14001:2015 (environmental management systems), and ISO 45001:2018 (occupational health and safety management systems) certifications. Everon, the cloud software platform brand of EVBox offering charging management solutions, has also received the ISO 45001:2018 certification.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental, international organization that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. These standards are important to ensuring consistency in a global marketplace. EVBox underwent a 12-month verification process to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customers’ needs, as well as specific statutory and regulatory requirements. The process also verified EVBox’s environmental performance and occupational health and safety management systems.

This audit represents EVBox’s commitment to always achieving the highest level of quality and service and treating customers, partners, employees, stakeholders and the environment with the highest level of respect as they seek to improve and expand access to EV charging at a global level.

The certifications are granted by the third-party accredited registrar and certification body BSI and are publicly available in the BSI Certificate and Client Directory and on EVBox’s website.

“I’m proud to say that EVBox and Everon have achieved yet another significant accomplishment after a long process requiring an immense amount of preparation. Our newly-verified Integrated Management System helps us to focus on all areas throughout our business and we’re continually monitoring and improving our processes to become more effective, efficient, and productive. These certifications set EVBox and Everon on the right path to providing an excellent experience for our customers across all stages of their journey with us and I’m confident that being ISO-certified gives them the confidence that we’re adhering to the highest possible industry standards and procedures.”

— Peter Van Praet (COO of EVBox Group)

About BSI

The British Standards Institution (BSI) is an accredited registrar and certification body (CB) with the competence to audit and issue certifications confirming that an organization meets the requirements of a standard (e.g. ISO 9001 or ISO 14001).

About EVBox Group

Founded in 2010, EVBox Group empowers forward-thinking businesses to build a sustainable future by providing flexible and scalable electric vehicle charging solutions. With its extensive portfolio of commercial and ultra-fast EVBox charging stations, as well as scalable charging management software engineered by Everon, EVBox Group ensures that electric mobility is accessible to everyone.

EVBox Group is a leader in R&D, with facilities across Europe and North America developing groundbreaking electric vehicle charging technology. With offices across the globe, including Amsterdam, Bordeaux, Munich, and Chicago, and strong foundations in dozens of markets, EVBox Group is working to shape a sustainable future of transportation.

In 2021, EVBox Group will become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY) and initial investors BlackRock, Inclusive Capital, Neuberger Berman Funds, and Wellington Management.

