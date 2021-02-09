Agilysys Announces State-of-the-Art Enhancements To Its Online Reservations Solution – rGuest Book

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the latest enhancements to its commission-free, direct-channel online reservation solution, rGuest Book.

rGuest Book has been a leader in hospitality online reservations since its introduction. Its easy-to-use interface is designed to move guests effortlessly through the booking process showing real-time room inventory with flexible rate management to optimize bookings. In addition, customers can offer their guests room upgrades and service enhancements, helping drive increased revenue while lowering costs. Loyalty integrations for all major gaming systems allow guest self-booking using loyalty entitlements resulting in a seamless guest experience and reduced call center expense. With support for international bookings, a powerful customer portal for managing content and images, and integration with Google Analytics, rGuest Book has established itself as the premier reservation solution.