Agilysys Announces State-of-the-Art Enhancements To Its Online Reservations Solution – rGuest Book
Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the latest enhancements to its commission-free, direct-channel online reservation solution, rGuest Book.
rGuest Book has been a leader in hospitality online reservations since its introduction. Its easy-to-use interface is designed to move guests effortlessly through the booking process showing real-time room inventory with flexible rate management to optimize bookings. In addition, customers can offer their guests room upgrades and service enhancements, helping drive increased revenue while lowering costs. Loyalty integrations for all major gaming systems allow guest self-booking using loyalty entitlements resulting in a seamless guest experience and reduced call center expense. With support for international bookings, a powerful customer portal for managing content and images, and integration with Google Analytics, rGuest Book has established itself as the premier reservation solution.
“With nearly 500 villa properties totaling almost 2,000 rooms, being able to see the room features, amenities and appearance is making a significant positive impact in continuing to increase our bookings,” said Kiawah Villa Resort General Manager Missy Wurthmann.
The product’s latest innovations extend its functionality across the enterprise with flexible new capabilities to further enhance the guest experience and grow revenue.
Single Itinerary – rGuest Book now allows guests to combine their room reservations and stay activities into a single booking. Whether it is a spa visit, a round of golf, dining
reservations or other activities and enhancements, guests can build their entire itinerary in a single online booking session. In addition, the Agilysys Common Guest Profile ensures that guest
preferences are applied appropriately and available to staff at each step in the itinerary.
Unit Booking – rGuest Book has added a powerful new feature that enables guests to select their preferred Villa, Home, RV-space or room using a simple map-view. Guests can browse through a
list of available units, filter by amenity and select the exact one they prefer. For properties that offer options beyond hotel rooms, Unit Booking helps the property optimize operations while
giving guests the flexibility to tailor their stay to reflect their preferences and improve guest experience.
