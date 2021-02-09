Equillium Announces the Appointment of Katherine Xu to the Board of Directors

“We’re excited to have Dr. Xu join the board of directors, as she brings with her a wealth of both scientific and Wall Street acumen,” said Dan Bradbury, executive chairman of the board of directors at Equillium. “Her addition complements the skills and experience of our board and her background will add a valuable perspective as Equillium transitions to later-stage development.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Equillium’s board of directors at such an important time for the company,” said Dr. Xu. “Targeting the CD6-ALCAM pathway to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases is highly novel and very exciting, as itolizumab recently demonstrated compelling interim data in the first-line treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease. With multiple data milestones on the horizon from all three clinical programs, I look forward to working with the rest of the board and the leadership team as we develop strategies to bring this innovative and impactful therapy to patients with high unmet medical needs.”

Dr. Y. Katherine Xu is a partner at Decheng Capital and has been with the firm since May 2019. Prior to joining Decheng, Dr. Xu was Partner, Senior Biotechnology Analyst and Co-Group Head of the Biopharmaceutical Equity Research team at William Blair & Company based in New York. Prior to William Blair, Dr. Xu was Senior Vice President and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Wedbush Securities, Vice President and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Credit Suisse, and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Pacific Growth Equities. Before her move to equity research, Dr. Xu was Vice President of Investment Banking at Petkevich & Partners, a boutique investment banking firm in San Francisco focused on the life sciences industry. Dr. Xu serves on the board of directors for The 1990 Institute and The Overseas Young Chinese Forum, two China-related non-profit organizations.