 

Concentrix Creates Voice of the Customer Essentials Platform to Transform Customer Interactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:05  |  37   |   |   

  • Concentrix’ Essentials platform—which builds on the success of its award-winning ConcentrixCX SaaS platform—helps businesses launch a superior Voice of the Customer (VOC) out-of-the-box solution delivering real-time feedback that helps optimize performance, improve interactions with clients, and create better brand experiences.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced the launch of VOC Essentials, a rapidly deployable and cost-effective solution that combines industry-leading software-as-a-service technology with preconfigured customer engagement best practices, enabling businesses to measure their customers’ experience and take action to delight them.

Drawing on experience from working with hundreds of the world’s biggest brands, Concentrix created VOC Essentials to provide businesses with access to real-time, actionable insights that reduce customer support time, decrease repeat contacts, and boost staff engagement. The platform also accelerates positive outcomes that are driven by customer feedback to increase customer loyalty, improve experience delivery, enhance brand perception, and lower operational costs.

Specifically, VOC Essentials optimizes CX for financial services, telecom, automotive, retail, and other industries by focusing on the following key areas:

  • Open-end analysis provides remediation strategies for retaining at-risk customers.
  • AI-powered text analytics isolate contact drivers to decrease escalation.
  • A closed loop system tracks root causes to preempt the need for repeat contacts.
  • Real-time CX feeds help identify recurring issues to enable higher first-contact resolution and limit churn.
  • Real-time reporting produces action-oriented recommendations to empower employees for faster issue resolution.

“Businesses need insights into how their customers think and they don’t have time for long complex implementations of existing VOC platforms with hard-to-measure outcomes. I’m incredibly excited at the opportunity VOC Essentials provides to create more authentic customer experiences; track and optimize staff engagement, performance, and satisfaction; and drive issue resolution, customer retention, and brand loyalty,” said Kathy Juve, Concentrix’ EVP, Customer Experience Technology, and Insights. “We specifically developed this solution to empower leaders to improve their customers’ experiences through real-time feedback, AI-powered insights, and action workflows. We’re excited at the additional value this new tool will provide to our clients and their customers that are looking for meaningful ways to improve their customer experience.”

The VOC Essentials package includes software, best practice configurations, turnkey deployment, and enablement materials that fully leverage the power of ConcentrixCX. It also features leading survey technology, live-time reporting, customer alerts, case management tools, satisfaction metrics, and text analytics all designed to optimize customer engagement and experiences.

To learn more, visit concentrix.com/solutions/voc.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC) is a leading technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 95 Global Fortune 500 clients and over 90 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff deliver next generation customer experience and help companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in the following key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more. 

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Concentrix Corporation
media@concentrix.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Concentrix Creates Voice of the Customer Essentials Platform to Transform Customer Interactions Concentrix’ Essentials platform—which builds on the success of its award-winning ConcentrixCX SaaS platform—helps businesses launch a superior Voice of the Customer (VOC) out-of-the-box solution delivering real-time feedback that helps optimize …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Concentrix Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results