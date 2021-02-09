 

Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces a 6.7% Increase in the 2021 First-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, which is a 6.7% increase over the 2020 first quarter cash dividend payment. The first quarter dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 4, 2021.

“Many of our shareholders are members of our local communities and I am pleased to announce an increase in our regular cash dividend payment,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The increase in our first quarter dividend payment represents the fourth increase in the past five years and follows the November 2020 increase in our share repurchase program, which reflects our long-standing history of creating value for our shareholders.”

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at December 31, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.   

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces a 6.7% Increase in the 2021 First-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, which is a 6.7% increase over the 2020 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2020 Full Year Financial Results