 

THC Therapeutics Has Begun the Process of Acquiring A Significant Amount of Physical Silver Bullion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:11  |  50   |   |   

The company has leveraged the Founder & Chairman’s network to acquire physical silver at a very low premium above spot price and we intend to continue doing so.

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the Science of Nature," is pleased to announce today that the company has acquired significant amounts of physical silver at a very low premium above spot price.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THCT has leveraged the longstanding relationships developed by the company’s Founder & Chairman’s 15 years of experience in the precious metals marketplace to acquire silver at a very low premium above spot with the intention to continue increasing the company’s holdings.

The precious metals market is under considerable manipulation via reckless selling of paper silver contracts, also known as naked short selling, which exceeds the physical availability of real silver by a multiple of at least 100 to 1. This massive disparity is caused by major banks worldwide selling paper silver without the backing of physical silver to suppress the market price. A way to put pressure on the corrupt banks is to buy physical silver. We foresee a day coming soon where the paper price will no longer be manipulated. The silver market will shift to the actual trading of physical silver instead of being inherited from synthetic paper trading prone to manipulation.

Due to the disparity between the paper market and the physical market, there is now a considerable shortage of physical silver. The current market conditions present THC Therapeutics with a great opportunity to take advantage of the price of physical and paper silver rising significantly in the near term.

Our Founder & Chairman, Brandon Romanek, has over 15 years of experience as a trader and broker/dealer in the precious metals market.

Brandon Romanek states, “A major benefit of my relationships in the precious metals market is that THCT is able to acquire physical gold and silver at the lowest possible premiums above spot, and with the fastest delivery times. To currently get physical silver in your hands, the premium can be as high as 50% for retail investors. We’re able to acquire silver at much lower premium levels. Current lead time on many silver bullion products is up to eight weeks. This acquisition is part of an ongoing plan to increase the company’s precious metals, and digital currency holdings. For thousands of years one has been able to use gold and silver in exchange for goods and services throughout the world. Unlike fiat currencies, you can’t print physical gold or silver, precious metals are a storage of wealth.”

