Billtrust Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Enterprise

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Enterprise 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46791520 , December 2020). Billtrust has made the report excerpt available for download.



“We’re pleased to be recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape, which is emblematic of our organizational commitment to innovation, digital transformation and world-class customer outcomes,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “With an incredible list of accomplishments in 2020 including upgraded advanced machine learning and new Business Payments Network innovations furthering our ability to digitize B2B payments, we are proud to have delivered an even more complete automation and integrated payments solution to support our customers through the pandemic.”



“Billtrust should be proud to be named a Leader in the Accounts Receivable Automation for Enterprise category,” said Kevin Permenter, Research Manager, Enterprise Applications at IDC. “Businesses of all sizes have turned their focus toward the most fundamental aspects of business — cash management and working capital. As a result, accounts receivable software, especially SaaS software, has been highlighted as a place to get a quick return from digital transformation, automation and integrated B2B payments.”