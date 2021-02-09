 

$4.3 Billion in Bets Placed on Super Bowl LV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Online bets skyrocketing up by 63% with no signs of slowing

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") commented today on the record number of online bets placed on Super Bowl LV, held last evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

More than US$4.3 billion in bets were expected to be placed on the game, with an unprecedented variety of wagers, ranging from first touchdown to game MVP. More than 7.3 million of these bets were placed online, up 63 per cent from last year.1 With at-home spectators being asked in many regions to forgo their typical large Super Bowl celebrations in favor of staying at home in small groups and a significantly decreased number of fans at the live game, fans are keeping the excitement in the day by increasing their wagers.

Interest in online betting has never been higher, as states continue to open up regulated betting. 36 million more Americans can now legally bet compared to one year ago, with the addition of Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Montana, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington, DC.

“We’ve seen an incredible growth in online sports betting over the past year, and we anticipated the huge jump in Super Bowl betting,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “Fans look forward to this day all season, and although they had to cut back on their group celebrations this year, they made the most of the excitement by placing more online wagers than ever.”

1American Gaming Association

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF)is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Kelly Morgan
kelly.morgan@kaiserpartners.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
tim@bragg.games

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

$4.3 Billion in Bets Placed on Super Bowl LV Online bets skyrocketing up by 63% with no signs of slowingTORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") commented today on the record number of online …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Bragg Gaming Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg International
04.02.21
Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Becomes MerkurXtip’s Exclusive Aggregator Partner in Serbia
01.02.21
Bragg Gaming Supports Google’s Increased Access to Online Gaming
29.01.21
Bragg Gaming Debuts in Czech Republic and Slovakia with SYNOT Group Brands
28.01.21
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
28.01.21
Bragg Gaming Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
27.01.21
Bragg Gaming Starts Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange
26.01.21
Bragg Gaming Provides Corporate Update in Advance of Graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange
22.01.21
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
21.01.21
Bragg Announces Notice of Warrant Acceleration

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
121
BRAGG Gaming (TSX-V: BRAG) : 2020 Umsätze bis zu Euro 38 Millionen!!! Aktie komplett unterbewertet
31.08.20
3
Bragg-Gaming Aktie
17.04.20
5
Bragg Gaming Group - nächste Tenbagger-Chance ???