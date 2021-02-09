$4.3 Billion in Bets Placed on Super Bowl LV

More than US$4.3 billion in bets were expected to be placed on the game, with an unprecedented variety of wagers, ranging from first touchdown to game MVP. More than 7.3 million of these bets were placed online, up 63 per cent from last year. 1 With at-home spectators being asked in many regions to forgo their typical large Super Bowl celebrations in favor of staying at home in small groups and a significantly decreased number of fans at the live game, fans are keeping the excitement in the day by increasing their wagers.

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") commented today on the record number of online bets placed on Super Bowl LV, held last evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Online bets skyrocketing up by 63% with no signs of slowing

Interest in online betting has never been higher, as states continue to open up regulated betting. 36 million more Americans can now legally bet compared to one year ago, with the addition of Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Montana, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington, DC.

“We’ve seen an incredible growth in online sports betting over the past year, and we anticipated the huge jump in Super Bowl betting,” said Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming. “Fans look forward to this day all season, and although they had to cut back on their group celebrations this year, they made the most of the excitement by placing more online wagers than ever.”

