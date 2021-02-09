 

Giyani Announces Drilling Update, Exploration Program and Appointment of Additional Drilling Contractor at Flagship K.Hill Project in Botswana

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first set of assay results from the RC infill drilling program (“K.Hill Infill Drilling Program”), a new planned exploration program (“Step-out Exploration Program”), and the appointment of an additional drilling contractor at the K.Hill manganese project (“K.Hill”) in South Eastern Botswana.

Update to K.Hill Infill Drilling Program

The K.Hill Infill Drilling Program is designed to upgrade the current Inferred Mineral Resource to an Indicated Mineral Resource in order to achieve the Mineral Reserve status required in the ongoing feasibility study, expected later this year. Since the program commenced in November 2020, there have been some border logistics and administrative delays related to Covid-19 in Botswana. The program has, nonetheless, advanced and is now expected to be completed next month. Noticeable intercepts are as follows:

From 15m 4.0m @ 29.7% MnO (including 1.0m at 41.5% MnO)
From 18m 3.0m @ 30.8% MnO (including 1.5m at 35.1% MnO)

For more information see Appendix 1.

Step-out Exploration Program

Upon completion of the K.Hill Infill Drilling Program, the Company will step-out to the south of the K.Hill deposit, with a new exploration drilling program. The program will target a geophysical signature, which extends southwards from the existing K.Hill Mineral Resource. This signature is a continuation of the gravity contrasts observed at K.Hill.

The planned Step-out Exploration Program consists of 1,600m of RC drilling over 32 holes. It is expected to be completed within two months of the conclusion of the K.Hill Infill Drilling Program, subject to no additional Covid-19 restrictions. Drill spacings will be approximately 100m.

For more information see Appendix 2.

Appointment of Additional Drilling Contractor

The Company has appointed RotsDrill Explorations (“RotsDrill”), a local Botswana-based drilling services provider to assist Stewardship Drilling (“Stewardship”) with the completion of the K.Hill Infill Drilling Program, as well as the Step-out Exploration Program. In addition, RotsDrill will be responsible for the drilling of diamond drilling holes, which will be logged and sampled for geotechnical work and communition testing as part of the ongoing feasibility study at K.Hill.

