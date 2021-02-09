Strong ULT Freezer Orders for First Month of 2021 for Reflect Scientific Inc.

Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “We have had a great first month of 2021 for freezer orders, and we expect this trend to continue. The Cryometrix freezers are becoming an integral part of the cold chain management for pharmaceutical companies.”

The Cryometrix line of ultra-low temperature freezers uses patented liquid nitrogen cooling technology to achieve cooling rates and system reliability far exceeding current freezer technologies. The Cryometrix ultra-low temperature freezers are available from a 120 liter chest to a front opening unit with 950 liters of capacity.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Contact

Thomas Tait

801-607-1039

investor_relations@reflectscientific.com

