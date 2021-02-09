Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (ACTX) Positioned to Capitalize on Potential Federal Legalization

In addition to a full line of customizable packaging solutions and its patented “Medtainer” certified child resistant containers, the company also provides self-contained micro-farms used for cultivation. The company says it provides products and services “from cultivation to consumer.”

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. ( OTC:ACTX ) (the “Company”), announced it will be able to capitalize on federal legalization of cannabis.

An article in Forbes stated, “The shift in political leadership in the executive branch and the Senate is making some legal cannabis professionals and pundits feel both excited and optimistic about the future… There is hope that the new Biden/Harris administration coupled with a Democrat-controlled Congress, could herald an era of promise and progression for the sector.”

Matt Hawkins, founder and managing partner for cannabis-focused private equity firm Entourage Effect Capital, said that passing the STATES Act should be a top priority, and could mirror current policies that govern the alcohol industry.

Brandon Wiegand, regional general manager of The Source dispensaries in Nevada, said since the Senate is no longer under Republican control, cannabis may be legalized in the near future. “With McConnell no longer in a position to obstruct cannabis legislation, I believe we will see [stalled cannabis bills] move forward, giving the cannabis industry much needed support and meaningful reform,” he said.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. CEO Doug Heldoorn stated, “With the sentiment change of the presidential administration and Congress towards cannabis we feel that ACTX is well position to benefit from any legalization of cannabis at the federal level.” Mr. Heldoorn further stated, “We are now in multiple markets and are able to comply legally to produce and package products in any size and in any region, currently and in the future.”

ACT is the exclusive distributor of Grow Pods – transportable micro-farms equipped with advanced technology to provide an optimal environment for growing cannabis and hemp without pests and pathogens, so that plant growth and potency is robust, which can command higher prices in the market.

GrowPods offer a unique pathway for growers to get started quickly - with a low investment and a rapid ROI. Combined with the company’s packaging solutions and ancillary products, ACT provides a true “One-Stop Shop” for businesses in the cannabis and hemp sectors.

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers Grow-Pods and designing, branding and selling proprietary plastic medical grade containers that can store pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids and can grind solids and shred herbs, as well as selling other products such as humidity control inserts, smell-proof bags, lighters, and plastic lighter holders, and providing private labeling and branding for purchasers of the Company’s containers and the other products. For more information visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments, but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Company Contact:

(951) 381-2555

info@advancedcontainertechnologies.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc.

512-267-2430

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com