Vislink Inks Deal with Asharq News in Key Arab Capitals; Expands Footprint in Middle East

Vislink will supply six manual Mantis MSAT satellite antennas to Asharq News in order to connect its regional news centers together to feed economic markets in Riyad, Cairo, Abu Dhabi and key Arab capitals with low latency financial news.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (NASDAQ: VISL) (“the Company”), the global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, today announced its latest contract in the Middle East with Asharq News, a Pan Arab 24/7 television network and dedicated digital platform, that provides Arabic-language variety of news and information.

“While Vislink has had a presence in the Middle East for quite some time, our contract with Asharq News is particularly significant because our satellite equipment will be responsible for giving millions of people throughout the region first-ever access to economic and financial news,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We look forward to continuing our expansion in the Middle East and supporting the media, public safety, defense and other sectors in the region that rely on our communications equipment to deliver low latency signals in extreme environments.”

Vislink’s Mantis MSAT antennas are easy to use, lightweight and highly portable. The antennas enable broadcast teams to arrive at the scene, deploy equipment and get up and running in as little as five minutes. Whether individuals are reporting live or collecting footage for upcoming news, the system allows for rapid deployment in extreme environments.

MSAT key product features include:

X, Ku, Ka Frequency Bands

Man-Portable, IATA Compliant

Mains or Battery Operation

5 Minutes to Air

65, 90, 120cm Reflectors

ITAR Free

Partnering with Asharq News—the Middle East’s first economic- and financial-focused news channel—is a strategic order for Vislink. For over 30 years, the Company has supplied satellite communications solutions to the live news production, entertainment, defense, public safety, border security, counterterrorism and military surveillance sectors, and currently has several thousand satellite terminal installations active worldwide.



Asharq News is headquartered in Riyadh, with central offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre, UAE, and Washington D.C., and has major hubs and studios in Cairo and Abu Dhabi. It also has regional offices and correspondents across key Arab countries and in global capitals, in addition to access to the content produced by hundreds of reporters from Bloomberg's network around the world.

To learn more about Vislink’s products and solutions, please contact Mohamad Osman Regional Sales Manager – MEA at Vislink at mohamad.osman@vislink.com ; +971 561146416.

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

Attachment