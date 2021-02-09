 

Pointer by PowerFleet MX and Edenred Announce Strategic Alliance in Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Industry Leaders Join Forces to Offer Comprehensive Solution for Fleet Managers to Optimize and Streamline Operations

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, announced that its operating division Pointer by PowerFleet Mexico has formed a strategic alliance with Edenred along with its collaboration with BP gas stations via its fleet program, BP Fleet, to develop and offer comprehensive services for fleet operators.

This alliance represents a shared vision to develop innovative, secure and high-quality tools with the best cost-benefit that provides total control to customers. Combining the expertise of each company delivers comprehensive solutions that empower fleet owners to optimize their resources, build efficiencies, and increase profitability.

The BP Fleet program provides through the BP Fleet wallet improved resource utilization for entrepreneurs, drivers and transporters who need innovative solutions to control and efficiently manage their fuel consumption. It helps to validate the presence of the units registered at the service station, control the type of fuel supplied, define the total number of liters to be loaded, identify the gas stations where it was loaded, and know the yield of each load per trip through an electronic card or TAG.

Transactions are highly secure since cards are equipped with an anti-cloning chip and the TAG has NFC technology that allows short-distance wireless communication, useful for sending data for subsequent online activation and assigning a personalized PIN to each driver, giving control over who performs a transaction.

BP Fleet offers its fleet customers a network of more than 530 service stations in 29 states of the country, where they will receive quality service, complete dispatch and can also purchase its unique fuel with ACTIVE technology, which with its continuous use helps clean engines and obtain the expected performance for each vehicle.

Pointer by PowerFleet MX provides solutions for fleet analysis and guidance, optimizing the exchange of information and visualizing aspects of driving habits and vehicle consumption. In addition, it offers remote control and visibility of fleet utilization, geolocation and recovery in case of theft, technical service and support through its call center.

